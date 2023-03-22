

Status: 03/22/2023 07:58 a.m

Franz scores and Moritz takes his chance: the Wagner brothers drive with them Orlando Magic an NBA home win.

Die Orlando Magic around the Berlin brothers Franz and Moritz Wagner have won a home game in the US basketball league NBA. Against the Washington Wizards there was a 122:112 on Tuesday evening (March 21, 2023, local time), Franz Wagner scored a good 20 points and six assists.

Moritz Wagner, who was not used recently, played almost 14 minutes and scored 15 points during this time. The Magic still have small hopes of participating in the Play-Inswhere the last two playoff tickets were the Eastern Conference be given. With only nine remaining main round games, the team can no longer afford to lose.