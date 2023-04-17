Wagner conquering Bakhmut: Soldiers show pictures

Russian state TV has released footage of soldiers of the Wagner Group in the city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine. The video shows the fighters driving along the road and walking among destroyed buildings and debris.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced in a written statement on Sunday that assault units of the Wagner Group had captured two districts of the city. The group’s fighters gained the northwestern and southeastern area of ​​the city, with their flanks supported by regular Russian army air units, according to the ministry.