Wágner on Příbram: As long as the financial situation does not improve, I consider the playoff a miracle

How do you handle the fact that you ended the shootout unsuccessfully?

I’m understandably upset after the match. We are a young team, that’s why I’m sorry that I didn’t see any desire to try something, to fight for a miracle. Especially among the young players, I lacked heart there, the desire to prove something… We played as if it was the twentieth round and a point was enough for us.

What strategy did you go into the match with?

We started similarly to Příbram, trying to hold onto the result, which could be a bit interesting. The home team wanted to score an early goal and show that they can play the game in peace. We, on the other hand, kept the scoreless and planned to threaten from a break or set piece. That it would be somehow close, not that. The opponent had more chances.

So the paper assumptions have been fulfilled…

The result is deserved, the better team secured the league. Even before the play-off, I thought that we were first in the second league for a long time, even though many of the players from our squad that we had in the summer were active in the third league at the most. Thanks to coaches Zápotočný and Nikl, we created a team that stepped up in the fall. The reward for us was a home match in the play-off, where many fans came as a thank you for the season.

During the match, you often communicated with referee Miroslav Zelinka, were there any sharper words?

At all, it was perfectly fine. In the end, he told me that he was afraid that the fans would run onto the pitch, otherwise everything was completely calm. He let the game run on both sides, whether during interventions on me or Pavle Černý. He whistled it very well, but as the captain, of course, I communicated with him from time to time.

Boss Jaroslav Starka mentioned that the promotion would be an economic salvation for the club. Is it difficult to focus on football success in an unfavorable financial situation?

I’m going to try to leave the emotions out of this answer… Simply, you have to do something to progress. If I start with our pitch, which is disastrous, then that is already a certain indication of whether you want to be in the league or not. When the viewers then look at where the league should be and who should advance, everyone will say that Pardubice. The problems surrounding our team are those who perceive football and know about them. Until things get better, we have to treat the tie as a miracle.

Thanks to seventeen goals, you became the second league’s top scorer. Are you already clear about your future?