Waist bag for hiking or backpack?

For some time in the catalogs of backpack manufacturers and on the back of those who go for trails the fanny pack for hiking has reappeared. Those who ride MTB or gravel, those who do trail running in the woods and mountains, Sunday hikers and even those who practice cross-country skiing or snowshoeing in winter use them. An almost unthinkable phenomenon if one thinks of the bad reputation of the fanny pack, legacy of the eighties when it was synonymous with school trip or bad taste at the beach. But it’s also there revenge of practicality, lightness and essentialityat least for those who want to move light and agile and manage to aim for the essentials.

Waist bag for excursions: why prefer it to the backpack

When it comes to bum bags for excursions, however, we don’t need to think of those bags to be hooked up to the front, with a single compartment where you can put everything in a confused way and a rigid and not very adjustable belt. The gravel or MTB bum bags, which can also be used for excursions or days on the cross-country ski trails, are real technical products which make of practicality. comfort and versatility are their creed.

Dimensions

First of all, the dimensions count, which obviously cannot compete with those of a backpack. If a day hiking backpack starts with at least 10 litres, for a fanny pack you travel between 2 and 7 liters of capacity. Two liters are just the minimum wage, and are suitable for trail running: space for an energy bar, a light windproof jacket, a document and some money, and the telephone, just in case. From 4 to 7 liters there is really room for everything you needincluding bike repair kit, afleece or windproof jacket and other essential items, clothing or products.

Everyone has to deal with their own needs and habits a little, but the good news is that normally even the bulkiest fanny packs have systems whereby they can be compressedreducing volume and clutter if not full.

Comfort

From the point of view of comfort, baby carriers have recovered many of the technical solutions of the best technical backpacks: padded back and belt, perforated fabrics to let the air pass and avoid perspiration stains that stagnate on the lumbars, often also ventilation channels for the same purpose, precision adjustment straps to be able to wear them as front as, best and more often, behind, on the back at lumbar height.

Versatility

The new fashion for technical hiking pouches is all about versatility and practicality. So goodbye single compartment in which to put everything in bulk but space for pockets and assorted pockets. Typically: a main compartment containing zipped or stretch mesh pockets, key hooks or pockets for documents and credit cards and enough space for a windproof jacket that folds into its own pocket or a spare baselayer ; a “secret” compartment in the padded backrest for valuables or a telephone; an external front pocket and others on the belt for snacks, bars, gels or other items and products to have close at hand.

The best and most capacious models then have by now also a space for the water bag, from 1 liter or 1 liter and a half particularly sought after by those who ride a bike, or a special pocket for the water bottle, for those who love fast and light excursions. All of course in waterproof technical fabric or at least water proof.

The advantages of the technical pouch

To understand and appreciate the advantages of the technical baby carrier you need to getting out of the logic of carrying a lot of stuff (too much?) during an excursion or a tripand begin to appreciate a little essentiality and minimalism.

1. There’s room for everything

Really, with a little organization and reasoning there really is room for everything, at least for what is needed in a day trip, a nice gravel or MTB ride or a day on cross-country skiing or even on the slopes. Especially if you learn to dress well in layers with technical, light and functional garments, and you don’t think that a trip is necessarily a gargantuan picnic.

2. You are lighter

Inevitable consequence of the previous point and undoubtedly an advantage: when you walk, run or cycle, why carry around pounds if not pounds of stuff too much that you don’t use?

3. Greater balance

On the bike, as on foot on the trails, having the extra weight as low as possible, i.e. at the waist rather than on the shoulders, undoubtedly helps balance.

4. Less load and fatigue on shoulders and back

What isn’t there doesn’t bother, besides it doesn’t break. And if shoulders and back are free from the load of the backpack, everything is more pleasant. The same weight, on the pelvis or on the shoulders, really makes all the difference in the world.

5. Doesn’t sweat your back

In summer, but also in winter, having a sweaty back is not pleasant at all. It’s true that there will inevitably be some sweat on the lower back, but less, much less than with a backpack. All to the advantage of comfort.

6. No shoulder chafing

Especially in the summer, with a tank top or tank top, or even a light t-shirt, you don’t have shoulder straps that leave those inevitable red marks on your shoulders. And everything is more pleasant.

7. Everything at your fingertips

You understand it especially if you try it: with a fanny pack you don’t have to remove the backpack from your shoulders to look for and take what you need but everything is always close at hand. Even with just one hand, if you’re pedaling or holding trekking poles.

8. Takes up less space

Even at home, when you’re not using it, waiting for the next trip, a fanny pack takes up much less space than a backpack.

READ ALSO:

In praise of the fanny pack

Osprey Seral and Savu, the MTB and gravel bum bags with water bag for hydration

Advertising