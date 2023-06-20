Wake up, NHL! Will Messi push hockey out of the big four sports overseas?

NHL bosses are basking in the aftermath of a successful season, while anger is directed at them from elsewhere. “The competition is being led by dinosaurs who have not had a sufficient idea of ​​the future for thirty years,” claims hockey agent Allan Walsh. “This kind of MLS is sprinting ahead of the NHL.”

It is not news that the NHL beats Walsh, who overseas represents aces like Huberdeau, Pacioretty, Fleury or the Czech Republic led by Hronk, Faksa or Jiříček. Now he points out that the most celebrated hockey competition in the world is being chased by MLS football, which has been brightened by the arrival of Lionel Messi.

It fuels the debate over whether soccer, thanks to the presence of one of the most famous athletes on the planet, will push the NHL out of the big four of overseas sports competitions.

It includes American football with the unsurpassed NFL, basketball NBA and baseball MLB. With revenues of over five billion dollars, the NHL is still ahead of MLS, which already trumps hockey elsewhere.

For example, football has a higher average attendance due to the capacity of the stadiums. Following Messi’s move, Inter Miami’s Instagram followers have grown to over eight million, making it the top five in North America across sports. MLS is seriously considering making the kick-offs of Messi’s matches in the US more suitable for a European audience. Interest will continue to grow. And with it the earnings.

Denver basketball players dominated the NBA.

Houston baseball players celebrate winning the MLB finals.

Kansas players dominated the American Football League

Soccer MLS took only 29 years to expand the competition to thirty participants, while NHL needed three quarters of a century, NBA over half a century and baseball MLB even 122 years. Promised to hockey, Canada is getting to know the beauty of soccer, which is much cheaper and more accessible than the ice pastime. The influential tabloid reminded that the country already has more registered football players than hockey players in the under-15 category.

Critics blame the NHL for being frozen. He doesn’t innovate. They don’t come up with more attractive formats like the NBA, which puts an accompanying tournament right into the season or more exciting battles for promotion to the playoffs. Unlike MLB and its World Baseball Classic, the NHL does not host or at least participate in tournaments for the best players. The hockey world has been waiting for them in vain since 2016.

“Screw the NHL,” says UFC boss Dana White. And the outspoken boss of MMA’s money-making organization used a much more expressive term. “There are old fools sitting in the NHL who have no idea what’s going on, what the young generation is doing and how to reach them,” White describes.

In one of the podcasts about sports marketing, he bristled at the mention that the NHL recently refused to cooperate with the company Nelk Boys, which is engaged in the creation of entertaining videos for social networks.

According to White, the NHL conference finals videos have been viewed by 25 million users, while his Power Slap graduation shots, a controversial slap, have quadrupled the number of views on the networks.

The numbers selected must really weigh on the NHL. Although the opening series of the playoffs was watched by the most viewers over the last five years, interest in the final between two clubs from non-hockey regions suddenly dropped. The fifth final between Vegas and Florida was watched by only 2.72 million television viewers, which represented the lowest viewership of the NHL’s climax in the last 29 years.

Compared to the final series in the covid years 2020 and 2021, this year’s race for the Stanley Cup attracted a little more. “Unlike last year, however, viewership for national broadcasters dropped by 43 percent. The least-watched finale since 2007,” reminds agent Walsh. “We knew it was going to be bad, but these numbers are hell.”

Do you have any idea why the NHL just isn’t thriving? And with soccer god Messi in the US, hockey can only get worse.

