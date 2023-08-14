Walcher suffered a broken collarbone in a wind tunnel crash

Nordic combined athlete Paul Walcher broke his collarbone during wind tunnel training. As the ski association announced on Monday, the mishap happened on Saturday in Stockholm. Walcher fell on his left shoulder during a flight unit. The 18-year-old from Styria was operated on Monday at the Kettenbrücke sanatorium in Innsbruck, and the injury will result in a break of around a month.

Walcher won the bronze medal at the Junior World Championships last winter. He has already started at the World Cup stations in Lahti and Oslo.

