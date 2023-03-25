8
Tereza Ďurdiaková from USK Praha finished in 22nd place and won her third Czech title in a row. Among the men, Vít Hlaváč from Kladno defended the gold in the national championship.
In the women’s 20 km race, Eliška Martínková finished fourth and with a time of 1:35:24 met the limit for participation in the European Under-23 Championship.
|International meeting and championship of the Czech Republic in walking for 35 kilometers in Dudince (Slovakia):
|Men:
|1. Doctor (Mex.) 2:26:37
|2. Bonfim (Brazil) 2:27:30
|3. Zhou Li-chung (China) 2:29:00
|…
|27. (1. MČR) Hlaváč (TEPO Kladno) 2:43:43
|38. (2nd) Nedvidek (Rumburk) 2:58:01
|40. (3rd) Gdula (Hvězda Pardubice) 3:02:59
|Women:
|1. García (Peru) 2:37:44 – world record
|2. Liu Chung (China) 2:40:06
|3. Bonilla (Equ.) 2:46:32
|…
|22. (1.) Ďurdiaková (USK Prague) 3:13:53
|28. (2.) Hlaváčová (TEPO Kladno) 3:29:36
|29. (3.) Pohlová Kučerová (Sokol Hradec Králové) 3:30:12