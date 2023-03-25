Home Sports Walker García set a world record for 35 km in Dudince
Walker García set a world record for 35 km in Dudince

Tereza Ďurdiaková from USK Praha finished in 22nd place and won her third Czech title in a row. Among the men, Vít Hlaváč from Kladno defended the gold in the national championship.

In the women’s 20 km race, Eliška Martínková finished fourth and with a time of 1:35:24 met the limit for participation in the European Under-23 Championship.

International meeting and championship of the Czech Republic in walking for 35 kilometers in Dudince (Slovakia):
Men:
1. Doctor (Mex.) 2:26:37
2. Bonfim (Brazil) 2:27:30
3. Zhou Li-chung (China) 2:29:00
27. (1. MČR) Hlaváč (TEPO Kladno) 2:43:43
38. (2nd) Nedvidek (Rumburk) 2:58:01
40. (3rd) Gdula (Hvězda Pardubice) 3:02:59
Women:
1. García (Peru) 2:37:44 – world record
2. Liu Chung (China) 2:40:06
3. Bonilla (Equ.) 2:46:32
22. (1.) Ďurdiaková (USK Prague) 3:13:53
28. (2.) Hlaváčová (TEPO Kladno) 3:29:36
29. (3.) Pohlová Kučerová (Sokol Hradec Králové) 3:30:12
