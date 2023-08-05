Walker Kessler: The experience with Team USA will help me improve in many aspects of the game

Walker Kessler, big man back from an excellent and surprising rookie season with the Utah Jazz, is among the 12 Team USA athletes who will compete in the World Cup.

Auburn’s product is already a remarkable Rim-Protector, as evidenced by his 2.3 blocked shots in 23 minutes per game.

It is no coincidence that Team USA has decided to call up the top two players in the league for Block%, Jaren Jackson Jr and precisely Kessler.

The center has already added several pounds of muscle this offseason.

“I spent a good part of the latter period with the aim of adding weight and physical strength. It was very hard work. But I’m excited to work on putting myself in a position where I can really make a difference on the pitch, so it’s all been a lot of fun. I love the weight room, working on my body…. I’m really excited to be a part of Team USA and I’m extremely grateful to be able to be a part of it. I think the amount of talent and knowledge available to the team is incredible. I’m trying to learn as much as possible and use this experience to try and improve in different aspects of the game.”

