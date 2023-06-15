Walker Kessler will be with Team USA at the World Championship

7
The Jazz center ended his rookie season averaging 9.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks.
Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler has committed to play for Team USA’s FIBA World Cup team this summer in the Philippines, sources tell ESPN. Kessler had an All-Rookie season, averaging 9.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 15, 2023
