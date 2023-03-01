How many steps a day we have to do, how good it is walk?

Science tells us that walking 3,000 steps a day helps you sleep betterbut also brings others benefits in terms of relaxation of body and mind.

3 thousand steps a day are about 2.4 kilometers, quite an affordable distance for many people. And certainly a simpler goal than i 10,000 steps suggested by the guidelines provided by the World Health Organization.

Let’s try to understand better how much we have to walk not just for better sleep but in general to feel good.



Walk 3,000 steps a day to sleep better

Several scientific studies explain that the benefits of a walk are many: heart, mood, general health, creativity, sociality and life span increase if we walk regularly. And naturally walking helps you lose weight.

The Brandeis University of Massachusetts study published in the journal Sleep Health highlights that taking at least 3000 steps a day improves sleep qualityespecially for people aged 50 and over. Help fight insomniasleep apnea, relaxes the body and prepares it for a peaceful night, and makes you feel more rested in the morning.

Walk to avoid insomnia

American scholars involved in the study 59 middle-aged men and women living in Boston, people who work full time, with little time to practice physical activity. They wore a device to track the amount of steps taken each day for a month.

The study results show a connection between how much people walked and how they slept: the more steps we take in a day the better we sleepat least as far as perceived sleep is concerned.

In essence, the study shows that the more we walk (or in general the more we move), the better we sleep.

How many steps to take a day to feel good

The theme relates to the question about how much we have to walk every day, how many steps we need to take to be fit and feel good from a cardiovascular point of view. If the WHO recommends 10,000 steps, recent studies have actually shown that it is a rather outdated indicationthe result of a 60s advertising campaign that has no real scientific basis.

If we ask ourselves if do we really need 10,000 steps a day to stay healthy? the answer is: not exactly, there are several alternatives.

Walk 3,000 steps a day vs 10,000

The myth of the 10,000 steps has also somewhat distorted the research, which has always compared the subjects participating in the analyzes on this distance, without taking into consideration others. Thus, recently scientific literature has explained that perhaps 10,000 steps, as well as being very demanding, for those suffering from diabetes they can be too many (with negative consequences) and that even shorter walks may suffice, of 6000 or 8000 steps daily.

Perhaps the golden mean is the 7500 steps proposed by one Japanese research, a distance that would help lengthen our lives. There’s even a study that claims it’s enough 10 minutes a day, or 1000-1500 steps a day, to feel happier. In 2021 an American study showed that the more we increase the number of steps, the more we lengthen our life, and that 4500 steps a day is the right distance, to be covered in one go as in many small stretches, including the journey from the car to the supermarket entrance. In short, walk, as long as it is.

In any case, the American study also goes in the direction of one reduction of daily walking at more reasonable rates.

And it recommends walking the same distance that another 2016 study indicated which we talked aboutThat showed how 3,000 steps a day at a brisk pace they are the ideal distance for a healthy life.

