Walking around the “Snow Dragon” and overlooking the “Snow Flying Swallow” and Bingdundun’s snowy appearance, free admission to the Yanqing Olympic Park will start from December 18th_Information Tips_Window of the Capital_Beijing Municipal People’s Government Portal

Yanqing Olympic Park to Offer Free Admission and Activities in 2023 Snow Season

Tourists and citizens alike will have the opportunity to visit the Yanqing Olympic Park for free starting on December 18, 2023. The park, known for its winter sports activities and scenic views, will offer a range of complimentary measures to attract visitors.

According to a press conference held at the park on December 15, the measures include free admission, free viewing of games, free hotel stays, and free access to hot springs for ski tourists. These initiatives are aimed at encouraging more people to experience the spirit of the Beijing Winter Olympics and enjoy the charm of ice and snow sports.

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the park’s various attractions, including the Winter Olympics exhibition centers, Winter Olympics Village, and National Snowmobile and Sled Center. Additionally, ski tourists staying at the Winter Olympic Village Hotel will have the opportunity to experience the hot spring service at no additional cost.

During the 2023 snow season, the park will also host the National Alpine Ski Championships, the 14th National Winter Games, and the International Snow Federation Far East Cup competition, with visitors receiving free tickets to these events.

The park, operated by Beijing Enterprises Group, boasts the National Alpine Ski Center “Xue Feiyan,” which features 12 ski trails of various difficulty levels and a total snowmaking area of approximately 600,000 square meters. The ski resort is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including internationally renowned cableway systems and an intelligent cableway control system, ensuring a high-quality experience for ski enthusiasts.

Fu Liansheng, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of Beijing Alpine Skiing Co., Ltd., recommended several must-visit locations within the park, including the Winter Olympics Exhibition Center, the National Snowmobile and Sled Center “Snow Dragon,” and the Winter Olympic Village, where visitors can explore and immerse themselves in the Olympic spirit and culture.

With the launch of these preferential measures, Yanqing Olympic Park aims to welcome more tourists to experience the beauty of ice and snow sports and make the most of the upcoming snow season.

Share this: Facebook

X

