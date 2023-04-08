Walking as training was the discovery of 2020. In the long and difficult months of lockdown, when motor activity was allowed only around the house and the gyms were closed, those who needed to move a bit to get some fresh air, break the confinement routine at home or wake up from the torpor of smart working didn’t have many other choices than to go out to walk. For many they were no more than simple walks: which is perfectly fine, walking helps to relieve stress, to think and also to feel better, with its natural endorphinic action. But walking isn’t walking, and walking as a workout is something else altogether. To do it well, and enjoy all the benefits, we asked for some advice from them experts of the Italian School of the Way.

The benefits of walking as a workout

Meanwhile, first of all, what are the real benefits of training walking? Basically the same as any aerobic activity, such as running or cycling. With the advantage, due to the peculiar technique of fitness walking, of being much less traumatic than running and much more accessible than other physical and sporting activities.

First of all, fitness walking improves cardiovascular efficiency, i.e. the health of the heart, lungs and circulatory system. This balances blood pressure, reduces heart rate (both at rest and during exertion) and in the long term reduces the risk of heart attack.

Then fitness walking tones the muscles and, always due to the specific technique, not only that of the legs or lower limbs. Walking also keeps tendons, joints and bones healthy, and indeed it is the best osteoporosis prevention. With the consequence, given by the regular movement, to also reduce osteoarticular pains. Walking for training burns calories (about 350 Kcal in one hour at a pace of 6km/h up to more than 500kcal at a pace of 7.5km/h), consuming fat reserves and enabling weight loss or control .

As a result of this, the “bad” LDL cholesterol also decreases to the advantage of the “good” HDL. And last but not least, walking gives a feeling of well-being, banishing stress, promoting sleep and rest with a natural and rapid antidepressant action.

Walking as training: how to make it effective

Let’s see then, with the advice of the experts of the Italian School of the Way, how to make walking effective as a workout and be able to truly obtain all those benefits in a stable and lasting way.

1. Speed ​​matters

Walking is not walking, we’ve already said this, and the first difference with walking as a workout is speed. A suitable pace to talk about fitness walking is travel 5 Km/here 10 Km/h. Now, between 5 and 10 km/h there is a big difference, but really anyone is able to walk at at least 5 km/h (less is really walking, as can be verified with a simple pedometer or GPS watch). A few years ago, proposing Fit Walking, Maurizio Damilano also proposed the 7×7 program, i.e. walking 7 days (out of 7) for at least 1 hour at 7 km/h. A program suitable for anyone without particular impediments. But with good training you can even walk at 10 km/h, a speed that for many is already jogging.

Obviously then the speed that can be sustained is a direct consequence of:

-stride length (the distance between the point of contact with the ground between the right and left heels)

– frequency (how many cycles every minute).

– size of the lower limbs

– acquired technical ability

2. Changing route and terrain is also important

Walking is fine as a workout, but in life you also have to have a little fun. And the usual soup, day after day, leads to boredom. That’s why it’s important change often, if not day by day, both the route and the terrain. Asphalt, dirt roads, grass, even some slight ups and downs, as long as it’s not too bumpy (we’re not talking about trekking) help improve proprioception and balance.

3. Technique makes the difference

To reach those speeds and obtain the desired benefits, the technique makes the difference. Especially the foot support technique. The movement of the foot is in fact divided into 4 consequential moments of support;

1. heel strike (attack)

2. full plant

3. of the front part of the foot

4. rush.

Practically it’s about getting a good roll with your foot, which supports the heel, rolls along the entire sole and pushes until the toe is in contact with the ground. The key to doing this is to feel and focus on your back leg, trying to stretch and keep pace for as long as possible. To facilitate this movement it would be advisable to have suitable footwear with these characteristics.

4. The pelvis should swing smoothly

The most common mistake of those who try to lengthen the stride well and roll well is to block the pelvis. Which, however, is the link between the legs and the torso, or between the lower and upper limbs. The the pelvis, on the other hand, must move naturally, drawing a fluid oval following the back and forth movement of the legs. The more fluid this movement of the hips will be, the less it will swing up and down, hopping and losing rhythm, and the more effective the walk as a workout will be.

5. The arms set the pace

What do arms have to do with fitness walking? As in all forms of walking, the arms set the pace: as soon as you accelerate a little, the arms naturally tend to bend at the elbow at a right angle, and to swing in coordinated alternation with the legs, to give rhythm, balance and fluidity to the rhythm of the I walk.

6. Always push

It is another of the secrets of the fitness walking technique. Practically there is never a static moment, because the feet and legs are always pushing, even in the only moment of the double support, that is when for a brief instant the front leg starts the support with the heel and the rear one ends the push with the toe. But in a dynamic activity this is not a blocking phase and must be performed in a fluid and dynamic way.

7. Continuity is everything

The same goes for running: better a little every day than a lot (too much) from time to time. Continuity and regularity in practice over time are the watchwords for making fitness walking an integral part of a lifestyle. To obtain improvements and results in terms of well-being from walking as training, it is necessary to have continuous and repeated stimuli because occasional stimuli are not able to produce relevant results both from a physical and mental point of view. 30′, 1 hour, preferably every day, or even every other day, the right pace to exploit all the potential of walking as a workout.

Photo by Matt Flores on Unsplash

