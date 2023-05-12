Walking is good for you: 5 tips to start Fitwalking right away

We don’t find out today that walking is good and makes you lose weight: if you want you can try brisk walking with 5 tips to start Fitwalking right away. Which is a discipline increasingly loved by Italians (as revealed by a survey that we report below) and certainly among those that bring the most benefits to our health (we talk about it here).

But that’s not all: the fact that it is also a group activity helps in socializing and increases the level of good humor. AND reduces i rcardiovascular ischis especially after the age of 45-50, if practiced consistently. Here, in addition to explaining how to do Fitwalking, we also report the advice of an expert instructor: 5 suggestions to start practicing it immediately, have fun and feel good.

5 tips to start doing Fitwalking

Fitwalking, the discipline created by Maurice Damilanogold medal in the 20 km walk at the 1980 Olympics (www.fitwalking.it), is based on the principle of “walking for well-being”.

Walking is physical activity par excellence: it can be practiced anywhere and at any time of the day, it’s free, you only need a good pair of walking sneakers, which give the foot the correct support and mobility.It is the best and easiest tool to fight against a sedentary lifestyle and gain in psychophysical well-being. Walking, simple to practice and truly within everyone’s reach, can be a real calorie-burning and fat-burning sport, to be integrated into a healthy lifestyle and combined with proper nutrition.

Yes, we have already explained that walking is the best medicine in the world, and to get started you can follow the suggestions of Gloria Ghiara, Fitwalking and Fitwalking Cross Damilano method instructor and Fidal-Fitwalking Instructor. There are 5 tips to give the best with our legs by starting to practice fitness walking right away,

1. Choose your category (out of the three of the discipline)

There are three different ways to practice il Fitwalking: Life style, Performer style e Sport Style. The Life Style category is aimed at those who see Fitwalking as leisure time: but even those who simply love walking, once they have acquired the right technique, realize how incredibly even a walk becomes more fluid, pleasant and sweet. The Performer Style is instead dedicated to whoever wants to practice a real form of fitness walking. It is a training motor activity that also leads to a series of results – from the improvement of speed, resistance and breath to weight loss, from better muscle tone to psychophysical relaxation. Sport Style is the top for those who aim for performance, to challenge themselves and others in competitions and events … and choose Fitwalking as their own sport of choice.

2. Learn the right technique (it’s different from running)

To obtain a smooth and fast walk, with all the resulting benefits, it is obviously necessary to walk in a certain way, which allows you to reach a speed of 6-8 km/h. A big difference between running and walking is the presence or absence of the flight phase: in walking, unlike running, one foot is always resting on the ground. In Fitwalking the pace is made up of three precise movements: attack, with the decisive support of the heel on the ground, rolled, with the sole of the foot adhering entirely to the ground (with a movement similar to that of a pad or a stamp), and rear thrust up to the tip of the big toe. To give a fundamental and decisive impulse to the walk is associated with the decisive movement of the arms, swinging at the sides noticeably or bent at the elbow to 90 degrees. In this article let’s talk in more detail about the walking technique.

3. Practice (even chatting)

To master the Fitwalking technique it is necessary… to walk! Don’t be in a hurry as you go through the motions become smoother, the speed increases as well as the kilometers you will be able to travel. You can use a heart rate monitor to monitor your heart rate, keeping it at 60-80% of your maximum heart rate. Even easier to adjust during a walk, maintain a good pace while remaining able to to chat: you should never be out of breath.

4. Walk in nature

On meadows, beaches and dirt paths you can practice Fitwalking Cross, an evolution of fitness walking with the help of sticks: also in this case the tips of a qualified instructor are essential for acquiring the right coordination. The Fitwalking Cross gets you going the whole body and it’s also definitely fun, as well as giving strong and super toned shoulders and arms!

5. Maintain some continuity

If you are out of training or overweight, rather than on speed at all costs aim to cover more miles, albeit more slowly. It will be enough to monitor your routes and motivate you a pedometer app to download for free on your smartphone and measure your outings, to monitor your activity. In short, what are you waiting for? Start walking!

How much Italians walk with fitwalking

A research conducted by American Pistachio Growers investigates the relationship between Italians and physical activity and crowns walking as preferred aerobic activity by local sportsmen (54.7%), especially among women (62.6%) and the over 64s (70.3%).

The research also explores the link between nutrition and an active lifestyle: almost one in two ‘athletes’ (48.6%) declares that they do not follow any particular diet, but still try to fend for themselves with a balanced diet, and only one out of three (32.9%) would check the calories consumed after exertion.

