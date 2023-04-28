Walkner finishes Sonora Rally in fifth place

Matthias Walkner finished the Sonora motorcycle rally in northern Mexico in fifth place. The 36-year-old from Salzburg, who made a comeback after a long injury lay-off, finished fifth on the fifth and final stage on Friday and ended up 23 minutes behind Australian Daniel Sanders, who also completed the final 259 km leg from Penasco to San Luis secured.

“I’m really, really happy that I was able to do a good job in my first race after the injury,” said Walkner after the third stage of the Rally Raid World Championship over 2,278 kilometers, 1,203 of which were special stages.

“Everyone was really strong here, I pushed like hell and tried to keep going. It all went well with a strong result. It’s really nice to be back.” At the beginning of the year, the KTM driver injured his back in particular when he jumped into the opposite slope of the Dakar Rally.