Home » Wall Street, the performance in the session of July 27, 2023
Sports

Wall Street, the performance in the session of July 27, 2023

by admin
Wall Street, the performance in the session of July 27, 2023

Major US stock indexes they finished the day in negative territoryafter the ECB’s monetary policy decisions and the better-than-expected US GDP figure in the 2nd quarter of 2023.

The Dow Jones lost 0.67% to 35,283 points, while the S&P500 closed down 0.64% to 4,537 points. Negative performance also for the Nasdaq (-0.55% at 14,050 points).

A decidedly positive day for META Platforms (+4.4% to $311.71), after the release of the financial results for the 2nd quarter of 2023.

This text is written for informational purposes only, can be modified at any time and can NOT be considered a solicitation of public savings. The website does not guarantee the correctness and does not assume responsibility for the use of the information contained therein.

See also  Martina Voss-Tecklenburg on poker for the World Cup TV rights: "Find a way!" | Sports | DW

You may also like

Tour de France Femmes: Ricarda Bauernfeind duped the...

F1, between the curves of Spa: this is...

Football: UEFA lets FC Barcelona start in the...

Cannavaro takes over Campo Paradiso, where Maradona –...

With Alexandra Popp, Germany finally has a striker...

Óscar Ustari’s Departure from Club Pachuca: What Led...

Poland Open: Britain’s Heather Watson reaches quarter-finals but...

Liverpool’s Second Offer of £45 Million for Lavia...

WTA tournament: Local hero Akugue am Rothenbaum surprisingly...

World Swimming Championships, the program for Friday 28...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy