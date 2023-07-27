Wall Street, the performance in the session of July 27, 2023

Major US stock indexes they finished the day in negative territoryafter the ECB’s monetary policy decisions and the better-than-expected US GDP figure in the 2nd quarter of 2023.

The Dow Jones lost 0.67% to 35,283 points, while the S&P500 closed down 0.64% to 4,537 points. Negative performance also for the Nasdaq (-0.55% at 14,050 points).

A decidedly positive day for META Platforms (+4.4% to $311.71), after the release of the financial results for the 2nd quarter of 2023.

This text is written for informational purposes only, can be modified at any time and can NOT be considered a solicitation of public savings. The website does not guarantee the correctness and does not assume responsibility for the use of the information contained therein.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

