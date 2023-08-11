Wallem’s dream debut. Plan? More like intuition. He was only the third choice out of two, laughed the coach

It almost looked like the coaches were hiding him just for this moment.

“But it wasn’t planned,” grinned Trpišovský. “Honestly? We wanted to do another rotation, but then out of the blue we thought: Let’s put Conrad in there!’

It was a hit that gave Slavia a final 3-0 lead in the opening match of the third preliminary round of the Europa League against Dnipro of Ukraine. A comfortable result will lead to the rematch, which is played next Thursday in Košice.

“For me, it was a truly dream debut,” the 23-year-old Norwegian told the club’s television.

He came to Slavia at the beginning of July from the Odds BK team. However, he waited exactly one month and five days for his first competitive start.

“Unfortunately, I was slightly injured in the preparatory match for the training camp, I also needed time to acclimatize,” he described. “I thank the coaches for not putting pressure on me. They supported me the whole time.”

And they released him on the field at the right time.

“It was a risk because Conrad is new here and has no experience with Slavia or Europe,” Trpišovský pointed out. “However, after the red card, we believed that he could help us with his typology. He is good at closing down the back post and eventually got through after the scrum. But I won’t lie: it was more of a spur-of-the-moment idea than a planned thing. After all, we hesitated between two players and finally chose the third – Conrad. He had to get into his jersey quickly, we got him ready and he went straight to business.”

He caught the attention of Slavic fans at the first opportunity. He is preceded by a similar reputation as compatriot Christos Zafeiris, who arrived from the Norwegian league as a successful youth representative at the end of January.

Wallem only peeked into the Norwegian 19 and worked in smaller clubs in Arendal or in the aforementioned Odds. For Slavia, he was a discovery from the data. He has remained on the short list since his numbers jumped on the radar of club analysts.

And when the clubs agreed on a severance package, he signed a four-year contract.

He can play not only on both sides of the field, but also in the middle. In addition, against Dnipro, he showed alertness and hunger.

He won the standard from which the goal was scored thanks to perfect acceleration. And even though he subsequently came to the shooting position with a bit of luck, also thanks to a misunderstanding by the Ukrainian backs, he completed the situation and finished it accurately, which was key.

“Also, all this under the North Tribune, so he made a fantastic debut,” chuckled Trpišovský. “I don’t know if anyone here has had a better debut,” he continued.

Now it’s up to Wallem to build on the successful minutes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

