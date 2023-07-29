Home » Walsh misses next game: No cruciate ligament tear in England’s driver
As feared, European champions England will have to do without Keira Walsh in the last World Cup preliminary round match against China. However, according to the association, the suspicion of a cruciate ligament tear was not confirmed.

This was announced by the “Lionesses” on Saturday (July 29th, 2023) on social media. Walsh will remain at team camp in Terrigal, Australia, “to continue her recovery.” It is not known how long the Barcelona player will be out.

The 26-year-old got stuck in the grass after 35 minutes of the 1-0 win against Denmark on Friday and was then carried off the pitch. England are already missing captain Leah Williamson and European Championship top scorer Beth Mead due to cruciate ligament tears. Fran Kirby was also unable to travel to the World Cup due to knee problems.

England on course for the round of 16

The English are on course for the round of 16 at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand after two wins from two games. National coach Sarina Wiegman’s team will play the final group game against the Chinese on Tuesday (1:00 p.m. CEST/live ticker at sportschau.de).

