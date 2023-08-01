Walter Benjamin and the ‘intact’ landscape of Ibiza in the 1930s that seduced him

Madrid

Years before the outbreak of the Second World War and, persecuted by the Nazis, he ended up committing suicide in Portbou, the great German thinker made several trips to an island with which he fell in love and which seemed to him a place “where one could defend oneself against capitalism that comes”. A book by the photographer Cecilia Orueta evokes his gaze on those places

It is book, The lost island of Walter Benjamin (Eolas editions), immediately impresses, as if that man, an intellectual persecuted wherever he went by the Nazis, came out of these pages and his photographs, saving mountains or looking at a sea that relieved him of that time in which he figured as one of those persecuted by those who conceived, with Hitler, terror, revenge and death. Ibiza was the island of Benjamin, where he wanted to win the part of eternity that men seek while fleeing.

The miracle of this ghostly reappearance, illuminated by the photograph of the friend of Adorno and of Horkheimerborn in Berlin in 1892 and died by suicide in Port-Bou, in 1940, It is due to the passion that a photographer felt for him, Cecilia Orueta. It is passion for his history, for his life, for that trip that took Benjamin to Ibiza, seeking peace before the world war made him a fugitive from anywhere, guilty of the horror that persecuted, above all, the immense family Jew to which he belonged.

Cecilia Orueta is responsible for other books of rescue of important people, whose trail has been dedicated to the point of converting its dedication into a library that is also a photography gallery. She is from Madrid, from 1963. She has exhibited in Madrid, León, A Coruña, Barcelona, ​​Lugo and Burgos. She is the author of a short film based on her photographs, light-dark Paris, next to the filmmaker Philip Vega. This book based on Benjamin’s Ibizan texts is his fourth book of photographs of him, along with Eloxio da distancia, Picasso’s Spanish landscapes y The End.

In this case, the protagonist is Walter Benjamin, associated with a landscape that he himself found, and so he said, “intact”. Even today, with the tourist invasion making noise an echo that breaks the night, that Ibiza that Benjamin adopted to incorporate it into his concept of paradise it helps the photographer to walk through the landscape that allowed the German intellectual to conceive the dream of peace or paradise.

Walter Benjamin in Ibiza in 1932. Photo taken from Theodor W. Adorno’s biography ‘In No Man’s Land’ (Herder). |

That Ibiza that attracted Benjamin in the early thirties It has been a marine stopover for great men of landscape and thought, and it was this relationship between the poetry of the land and the freshness of the seascape and its old buildings that made Cecilia Orueta want to turn those areas into portraits of today. that the thinker himself was looking for to integrate into a calm that would last a little longer than that Ibizan time. Cecilia tells that the idea of ​​approaching this territory that Benjamin wrote chronicles and poetry as graphic material was born after the presentation of a book by her husband, Julio Llamazaresin it Museum of Modern Art of the island. The director of the Museum, Elena Ruiz Sastrehe presented her with a book of letters from the Ibizan era when Benjamin lived between the future and exile. From there began the photographer’s own passion to portray, with him, with his texts, what had been the source of his own inspiration for the thinker.

With that book in hand, Cecilia climbed “on a loft”, she was reading it “and I began to turn the cards over”. The lost island of Walter Benjamin It is now a tribute and portrait of that experience of reading the exile’s correspondence. She was surprised by Benjamin’s relationship with nature, which is lavish in volume, in what she portrays and in what he tells. She had read about her walks “of stroll” by the cities, and it was for this reason that “his letters caught my attention the way to discover nature as a world capable of stopping haste and capitalism”.

In addition, says Cecilia Orueta, “that time served her to show the calm that reading and writing allowed her.” Those appreciations about the calm she was looking for, and she found, were enough for her, Benjamin, “to try to put myself in his shoes, looking for the same seclusion that he experienced. It was the post-pandemic, and it was not difficult for me to find in different areas of Ibiza the air that he himself had enjoyed. Tourism hadn’t returned yet, or there wasn’t much of it, and you could feel that Ibiza was suddenly going back to being a bit like Walter Benjamin’s”.

A general view of Ibiza taken from the book. | Celia Orueta

In the photographs, in effect, there is the rural landscape that Benjamin himself described in his letters, and in all the plates that the photographer achieves there is that sharpness of the tides, of the sky, of the white walls, of the dense forests, of the interiors that keep the mystery that descends from the slopes and pools in the coves where the nude was always possible and the seabed that seems to have been drawn by Cy Twombly.

And what does that island that fascinated Walter Benjamin say to the photographer herself? “That gives you a real sense of isolation. It maintains a certain mystery. Isolation and mystery, that is. There is something sensory that there is not in Menorca or Mallorca; something that we are not capable of perceiving, but that is there, and only there, in Ibiza”. And really today, as Benjamin used to say in his time, are there intact landscapes in Ibiza? “Well I think yes. I have worked on the island since the 80s of the last century and, thanks to that, I have known a more in-depth Ibiza, I have walked through its wooded spaces, I have portrayed what Benjamin pointed out in his time. Yes, something remains There is still some virgin space on the island, but it is no longer what there was on the coast. They are very specific spaces, more reserved, in the interior of the island”.

–From what Walter Benjamin saw, what impressed you the most?

“His lobster-fishing trip. Suddenly some ladies appear and he watches them as if they were a miracle. He says, in a letter circa June 10, 1933: “There are no buildings on the beach; in the background, apart, there is a stone house. There were four or five fishing boats up on the shore. But next to those boats, dressed from head to toe in black, with only their faces uncovered, serious and impassive, were some women. It was as if the amazingness of her presence and the unusualness of her attire were balanced, as if, as it were, the clock was on time, and nothing caught my eye.

Benjamin, says Orueta, “is very subtle when describing something that is on the verge of the invisible.” In his texts he talks about the first hotels, he reflects on the present time, the island as a discovery, “he reflects on the ancient and the modern, he demands that this place be a way of defending himself against the coming capitalism… The peace of the sea relieved him of the pain of the war that was coming upon us; that is seen in his writing. After leaving, he missed Ibiza and wanted to return. The island had marked him deeply”.

In the biography that Abada, the publishing house he directs Juan Barjapublishes with his impressive complete works of the thinker (eleven volumeseach of more than 1,600 pages) explains that, after the truncated trip he wanted to make to the United States, away from the Nazis who were persecuting him, and “in view of the possibility of falling into the hands of the German authorities, Benjamin ends his life on September 26, 1940”.

In Ibiza itself, Walter Benjamin had had this dream, which Cecilia Orueta collects in her book of his photographs and testimonies of the thinker: “I dreamed that he was taking my life with a rifle. When the shot rang out I did not wake up, but saw myself lying dead for a while. Only then did I wake up.”

Cecilia Orueta has portrayed the horizon of an island, as the thinker saw it, as well as her time of solitude, a prelude to that moment in which the Ibizan dream became a drama and ended in the desolate reality of Port Bou where she had followed the Hitler horror.

