Walter Stierli’s lawyer comments on the FCL shareholder dispute

Cash Flows FCL Shareholders

Walter Stierli’s lawyer comments: “All shareholders have always been in the picture” Despite several attempts, our newspaper was unable to speak directly to the honorary president of FC Luzern, Walter Stierli, about what was happening at the time with the “Group Rigi”. His lawyer Cyrill Lauper is speaking in his place.

Opening of the Swisspor Arena in September 2011: The then FCL President Walter Stierli (left) and FCL shareholder and owner of the stadium naming rights Bernhard Alpstaeg. Photo Freshfocus/Daniel Good (Lucerne September 3, 2011)

The events surrounding the “Group Rigi” and the subsequent share transactions up to and including the sale to Bernhard Alpstaeg: The honorary president of FC Luzern, Walter Stierli, did not want to comment personally with our newspaper, even when asked repeatedly. Instead, his attorney Cyrill Lauper answered the questions; on the one hand in a conversation with presentation of files, on the other hand with written answers to the questions of our newspaper. However, this is explicitly subject to legal action “should the reporting be continued in the previous, reputation-damaging form”.