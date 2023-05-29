Home » Walter Tavares Real Madrid – Sportando
Sports

Walter Tavares Real Madrid – Sportando

by admin
Walter Tavares Real Madrid – Sportando

Walter Tavares, Real Madrid’s pillar since the 2017/18 season, doesn’t seem willing to give the Blancos discounts on his salary, unlike Facundo Campazzo.

Second Sport.esthe Cape Verdean center would not have liked the first proposal from the Madrid club to extend his deal expiring in 2024.

Apparently, however, the president Florentino Perez in order to avoid losing Walter Tavares would have given the go-ahead to exceed the maximum ceiling set for the engagement of a Real Madrid player, around 3.5 million euros gross.

The Euroleague grand finale played by the big man would have convinced Perez, usually inflexible in negotiations, to make an exception to the rule.

See also  Napoli, resounding defeat in a friendly match: Benevento wins 5-1 - Sport - Football

You may also like

Rodionov loses first round duel against Pouille

Chinese team wins two silver medals in Malaysian...

The Camino di Sant’Antonio, between Veneto, Emilia Romagna...

Indianapolis 500 first for Newgarden, decided in the...

Thanks to excellent defense, Ševci won the necessary...

Juventus-Milan, Pioli: “You need great players to improve”

Hudson celebrates javelin throw victory in Rehlingen

Cold zucchini cream, the fresh and light vegetarian...

Transfer market, Milan close to buying Kamada

American driver Newgarden won the Indianapolis 500 for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy