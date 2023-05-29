Walter Tavares Real Madrid – Sportando

Walter Tavares, Real Madrid’s pillar since the 2017/18 season, doesn’t seem willing to give the Blancos discounts on his salary, unlike Facundo Campazzo.

Second Sport.esthe Cape Verdean center would not have liked the first proposal from the Madrid club to extend his deal expiring in 2024.

Apparently, however, the president Florentino Perez in order to avoid losing Walter Tavares would have given the go-ahead to exceed the maximum ceiling set for the engagement of a Real Madrid player, around 3.5 million euros gross.

The Euroleague grand finale played by the big man would have convinced Perez, usually inflexible in negotiations, to make an exception to the rule.