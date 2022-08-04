The marital crisis between Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi could be irremediable, definitive. In Argentina – in the Italian night – the television program The Angels of the Morning aired an audio message attributed to the attacker’s wife, addressed to the maid. The woman’s tired words would leave no room for her interpretation: “I’m organizing things a bit for the divorce because I can’t take it anymore and because I’ve filed for divorce.” The couple’s internal issues therefore return to topicality after the 2021 crisis triggered by the footballer’s alleged flirtation with China Suarez.

The so-called Wandagate it could therefore lead to the termination of one of the most talked about relationships in the world of sport. “Carmen – is heard in the voice attributed to Wanda Nara -, I came here to Argentina because I am about to divorce Mauro. I am organizing it. I would stay a few more days and then I will come back to get you the ticket and everything you need”. A couple of days ago the woman had dismissed the rumors of separation, but at this point it would seem that Icardi’s efforts to avert a separation are in vain.