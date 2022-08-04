Home Sports Wanda and Icardi, divorce in sight? The audio: “I can’t take it anymore”
Sports

Wanda and Icardi, divorce in sight? The audio: “I can’t take it anymore”

by admin
Wanda and Icardi, divorce in sight? The audio: “I can’t take it anymore”

An Argentine television program has released a voice message in which the footballer’s wife would talk about the imminent termination of the story with Mauro: the tear of recent months would be too complicated to mend

The marital crisis between Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi could be irremediable, definitive. In Argentina – in the Italian night – the television program The Angels of the Morning aired an audio message attributed to the attacker’s wife, addressed to the maid. The woman’s tired words would leave no room for her interpretation: “I’m organizing things a bit for the divorce because I can’t take it anymore and because I’ve filed for divorce.” The couple’s internal issues therefore return to topicality after the 2021 crisis triggered by the footballer’s alleged flirtation with China Suarez.

New episode

The so-called Wandagate it could therefore lead to the termination of one of the most talked about relationships in the world of sport. “Carmen – is heard in the voice attributed to Wanda Nara -, I came here to Argentina because I am about to divorce Mauro. I am organizing it. I would stay a few more days and then I will come back to get you the ticket and everything you need”. A couple of days ago the woman had dismissed the rumors of separation, but at this point it would seem that Icardi’s efforts to avert a separation are in vain.

August 4, 2022 (change August 4, 2022 | 11:16)

© breaking latest news

See also  Haaland to City How will it work?

You may also like

Rosetti reveals the semi-automatic offside: “It will be...

The Guang’an Women’s Football Team in the 14th...

Bacaloni: “I chose Voghe to win”

Record heat in Italy, how long the heat...

Liaoning men’s basketball team signed a new assistant...

Now Academy does not stop after Di Paolo...

Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal Website Photo News...

China, ballistic missiles off Taiwan. Taipei: “We prepare...

China Disabled Persons’ Federation commends advanced Xi’an athlete...

5 big news of CBA overnight: Zhou Peng...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy