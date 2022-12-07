Home Sports Wanda and L-Gante are still seen: “In addition to not inviting me to the party, you stood me up”
The businesswoman and the rapper continue to see each other

Between Wanda Nara and the rapper L-Gante everything runs smoothly. The businesswoman is in Argentina, but he also appeared at her house Mauro Icardi. The player attended the birthday party of kennys palacios.

Wanda Nara spoke live on an Argentine program in which she confirmed when was the last time she and L-Gante saw each other in Argentina. “Can I tell”? asked the rapper who was in the studio. “Yes, yesterday or the day before yesterday”Wanda said, confirming that the relationship continues. “Everything is fine between us. The times I’ve seen his videos it’s because he showed them to me. I’m the anti-fan. He gave me two hours a day to watch two of his videos”Wanda Nara said live. “She seems to me a very intelligent woman”the rapper retorted. “He invited us to tour with him for a day. When he picks me up, he says ‘you better not come'”continued the blonde. “It was such a place. I’m used to humble and luxurious places, to everything. When I took Wanda there, I thought she would be uncomfortable”L-Gante continued. The rapper then reproached Wanda Nara for not inviting him to Kennys Palacios’ birthday. Mauro Icardi was also at the birthday party. “Besides the fact that he didn’t invite me, he also stood me up. No one came out”, L-Gante said while Wanda laughed. About his attack of anger in front of Wanda’s house, when the security did not let him in, he admitted: “A bit toxic attitude, maybe. I never fight”, he added. L-Gante still managed to surprise Wanda. “He shut down an entire bowling alley with his friends,” Wanda said. The two greeted each other live with a “I love you so much” it’s a “I love you too”. The relationship seems far from over.

