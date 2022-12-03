Home Sports Wanda-L-Gante, it’s over: “She forbade him to enter, he kicked the gate”
Sports

Wanda-L-Gante, it's over: "She forbade him to enter, he kicked the gate"

The story between Wanda Nara and the rapper L-Gante, who had taken the place of Mauro Icardi next to the Argentine showgirl, would have already ended

The story between Wanda Nara and the rapper L-Gante, who had taken the place of Mauro Icardi next to the Argentine showgirl, would have already ended. According to what was reported by the journalist Guido Zaffora during the Es por Ahí broadcast, in fact, an unpleasant episode would have occurred:

It was yesterday, 7.30 in the afternoon, there were many people circulating in the building for a neighbors’ party. What happened is that Wanda forbade L-Gante to enter: he arrived, security checked the list and he wasn’t there. L-Gante had a total nervous breakdown, went crazy and started kicking the gate, a huge scandal erupted with the security. There have been insults, screams, they also tell me that Wanda tried to leave the building and hit a car“.

(Source: guys.perfil.com)

December 2nd – 8.01pm

