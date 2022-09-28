The statement from Wanda’s sister
There is an air of separation in the Nara house. First Wanda with the abrupt farewell to Mauro Icardi, who arrived after several attempts to keep the family together. Followed by his sister Zaira, who has formalized a separation that was already in the air but which now acquires the contours of officialdom.
“After 8 unforgettable years together, we have decided to separate and give this family another chance, keeping the friendship and love for our children, who will unite us forever. I hope you understand and respect this family moment. Thanks, Zaira. “, said the model on social media. She and Jakob Von Plessen have two children: Milaika and Viggo.
September 27 – 12:33
