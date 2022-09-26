The news of the separation between Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi has only arrived a few days ago, but the rumors about the new, alleged love story of the showgirl and entrepreneur are already going crazy. In Argentina they are now certain: after Maxi Lopez and the former Inter captain, Wanda would be dating another footballer, also this time younger than her. Her name? Martin Payero, 24-year-old central midfielder of Boca Juniors. The news was launched during the popular Argentine television program “LAM”, after Wanda Nara was seen in the company of the footballer at Afrika, a well-known nightclub in Buenos Aires. The two shared drinks, laughs, dances and together they saw the concert of Pibes Chorros, a band from cumbia, one of the most popular genres in Argentina. Their relationship would have lasted for weeks already, even if Kennys Palacios, stylist and best friend of Wanda, was quick to deny any kind of relationship between the two.