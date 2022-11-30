Home Sports Wanda Nara is in Argentina: “That’s why I won’t enter the Big Brother house”
Wanda Nara is in Argentina: “That’s why I won’t enter the Big Brother house”

Wanda Nara is in Argentina: “That’s why I won’t enter the Big Brother house”

The will of the Argentine entrepreneur

Argentine Big Brother anticipated wanting to enter new characters “in the most famous house in the country” and although in recent days there have been several rumors that spoke of a possible entry of Wanda Nara, she has given a decisive answer.

Wanda Nara told Gente: “I will not enter the Big Brother house as a competitor”. The repechage will take place on December 17 and there will be no more eliminations until January: for this reason Wanda has expressed the desire not to spend the holidays locked up in the Big Brother house.

November 29, 2022 (change November 29, 2022 | 14:21)

