Argentine Big Brother anticipated wanting to enter new characters “in the most famous house in the country” and although in recent days there have been several rumors that spoke of a possible entry of Wanda Nara, she has given a decisive answer.

Wanda Nara told Gente: “I will not enter the Big Brother house as a competitor”. The repechage will take place on December 17 and there will be no more eliminations until January: for this reason Wanda has expressed the desire not to spend the holidays locked up in the Big Brother house.