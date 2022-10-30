The photos published in recent days by Wanda Nara in the company of Icardi on the occasion of her daughter’s birthday have made a lot of talk

The photos published in recent days by Wanda Nara in the company of Mauro Icardi on the occasion of the birthday of the couple’s daughter have made a lot of talk. For the two, recently separated, a flashback has also been hypothesized. On the subject, an Argentine TV has intercepted rapper L-Gante, Wanda’s new partner. Here are his words on the subject:

“Yes, yes, I have seen the photos. What do I think? That’s okay. They respect each other, as it should always be. I asked her for photos and she replied: ‘It’s my daughter’s birthday. I will not go back with him and I will have no more children“.

29 October – 14:04

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

