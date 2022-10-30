Home Sports Wanda, photo with Icardi. L-Gante: “I asked her about the shots, she replied that …”
Wanda, photo with Icardi. L-Gante: "I asked her about the shots, she replied that …"

Wanda, photo with Icardi. L-Gante: “I asked her about the shots, she replied that …”

The photos published in recent days by Wanda Nara in the company of Icardi on the occasion of her daughter’s birthday have made a lot of talk

The photos published in recent days by Wanda Nara in the company of Mauro Icardi on the occasion of the birthday of the couple’s daughter have made a lot of talk. For the two, recently separated, a flashback has also been hypothesized. On the subject, an Argentine TV has intercepted rapper L-Gante, Wanda’s new partner. Here are his words on the subject:

Yes, yes, I have seen the photos. What do I think? That’s okay. They respect each other, as it should always be. I asked her for photos and she replied: ‘It’s my daughter’s birthday. I will not go back with him and I will have no more children“.

29 October – 14:04

See also  Switzerland-Italy, Mancini: "We need more wickedness"

