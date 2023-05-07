Wanda Sports and the 2023HHI World Hip-Hop Championships reached an event live broadcast cooperation- Viewpoint.com

According to news on May 6, Wanda Sports and the 2023HHI World Street Dance Championships have reached a live broadcast cooperation.

Statistics show that since its establishment in 2002, the World Hip Hop Championships (Hip Hop International, referred to as “HHI”) has grown from the initial 12 participating countries and regions to the present, and has become the hip hop competition with the largest number of participants in the world. In the final, about 5,000 dancers from nearly 60 countries and regions participated in the six-day competition, including 11 competitions such as Qi Dance and Battle. .

It is reported that the 2023 HHI World Street Dance Championships China will hold a total of 10 sub-stations in Hunan, Guangxi, Jiangsu, Guangdong, Jiangxi, Guizhou, Tianjin and other places.

Wanda Sports is a special partner of the event.