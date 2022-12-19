Home Sports Wanda’s message to Messi’s wife, immediately deleted: here’s what was written
by admin
The curious case of the deleted message

Wanda Nara lived a historic day for Argentina. Together with her her three children that she had from Maxi López. The Argentine entrepreneur suffered and rejoiced in the stands with her country’s team. A triumph of enormous dimensions.

The web does not forgive

“Happy for Argentina! For him and especially for her. I love you Antonella. The tequila we have to drink,” wrote Wanda Nara accompanying a photograph in which she appears posing with Messi’s wife. Along with the message, Wanda included a heart, the Argentine flag and the World Cup emoticon. A few moments after uploading this message, Icardi’s ex-girlfriend deleted it. The reason for this sudden change of mind is not known. Someone suggested that Antonella’s non-answer and non-reaction would have convinced Wanda to cancel it.

