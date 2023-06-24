Home » Wander Franco back in Rays’ lineup after being benched for two games
Sports

Wander Franco back in Rays’ lineup after being benched for two games

by admin
Wander Franco back in Rays’ lineup after being benched for two games

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco is back in the starting lineup Saturday after being benched for two games in response to his handling of frustrating situations this season.

Franco was second in the lineup for the Ray’s game against the Kansas City Royals (4:10 p.m. ET).

After being sent home Thursday — the first of the two games that he didn’t play — Franco was in uniform and in the dugout for Friday night’s game.

“It’s been hard, really hard, not being with team,” Franco said through a translator. “I’m happy to be back. It’s been difficult.”

Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash has declined to discuss specific incidents. Franco has at times not run out grounders. After an at-bat on Wednesday, he shattered his bat on the dugout bench.

“I think they’re doing a good job in the way they’ve controlled the situation,” Franco said. “I’ve been with this organization a long time, and I think they’ve controlled the situation well with the errors that I’ve made.”

Franco entered Saturday hitting .287, with eight homers, 34 RBIs and 24 stolen bases. He is in the second season of a $182 million, 11-year contract.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Major League Baseball Tampa Bay Rays Kansas City Royals Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more

See also  Guo Xiaoni, a player from our province, represented the Chinese team in the FIBA ​​3x3 Women's Series and won the championship

You may also like

Football: Abodi ‘Flaminio? it deserves decorum, it needs...

Shot putter jumps over 100 meters hurdles

Birmingham Classic 2023 results: Jelena Ostapenko to face...

Hughes ran the 100 in New York in...

European Games, 4×100 silver relay, Italy first in...

Hughes ran the 100 in 9.83 in New...

The Vikings smashed their way back to Hohe...

“I already got everything, I lack nothing”

Portugal and the Netherlands neutralize each other, Belgium...

Georgia also robbed Belgium of points at the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy