Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha Crowned Mixed Doubles Champions at WTT Regular Challenge Zagreb Station

ZAGREB – In an intense final match at the 2023 World Table Tennis Professional League (WTT) Regular Challenge in Zagreb, the Chinese pair of Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha emerged victorious in the mixed doubles competition. They defeated their teammates Kuai Man and Lin Shidong with a score of 3-1 to clinch the championship title.

The match, held on July 1, witnessed a high level of play from both pairs, showcasing their exceptional skills and talent. Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha displayed great synergy and coordination on the table, overpowering their opponents with their aggressive style of play.

At the award ceremony, Wang and Sun celebrated their well-deserved victory, capturing a memorable moment with a group photo. The runners-up, Kuai Man and Lin Shidong, also showed sportsmanship and shared the joyous occasion with their teammates.

Meanwhile, in the men’s singles semi-final, fans witnessed an intense battle between Chinese players Fan Zhendong and Lin Shidong. Ultimately, Fan Zhendong emerged as the winner, defeating Lin Shidong with a score of 3-1 to secure his spot in the final.

On the women’s side, the semi-finals saw Chinese player Kuaiman face off against Miu Hirano from Japan. Despite her best efforts, Kuaiman fell short and was unable to secure a spot in the final, as Miu Hirano triumphed with a score of 3-1.

In another exciting men’s singles semi-final, Lin Gaoyuan showcased his exceptional skills against his teammate Xiang Peng. Lin Gaoyuan dominated the match, securing a 3-0 victory and advancing to the final.

The Zagreb station of the 2023 WTT Regular Challenge has proven to be a thrilling and highly competitive event, showcasing the incredible talent and skills of table tennis players from around the world. Players have shown immense dedication and determination to claim victory in their respective matches, delighting fans with their exceptional displays of athleticism.

The tournament continues to captivate fans as it progresses, promising more exhilarating matches and intense competition in the days to come. Stay tuned for the latest updates from the 2023 WTT Regular Challenge in Zagreb.

