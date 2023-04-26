Wang Chuqin and Wang Manyu won the men’s and women’s singles championships- Talent Employment- Market Information Network

According to Xinhua News Agency (Reporters Liu Gang, Li Hanfang) The final of the 2023 World Table Tennis Professional League (WTT) Championship in Macau will be held on April 23. Wang Chuqin defeated Ma Long 4:0 and won the men’s singles championship in Macau. Wang Manyu defeated Chen Meng 4:2 and won the women’s singles championship.

In men’s singles, the defending champion Wang Chuqin faced Ma Long only in the first game and fell behind 7:10 at one point, but he withstood the pressure and scored 5 points in a row to come back 12:10. Then Wang Chuqin continued his fiery form, playing three consecutive rounds at 11:1, 11:8, and 11:7, winning the championship with a total score of 4:0.

Wang Chuqin said after the game that every champion is an encouragement. At the same time, it is frank that the recent games have started relatively slowly and need to be summed up.

In women’s singles, Wang Manyu, who is currently ranked second in the world, played against Chen Meng, who is ranked fourth in the world. The situation is relatively stalemate. Wang Manyu also fell behind 7:10 in the first game. After saving multiple match points, he lost a game at 11:13. In the second game, Wang Manyu made a sudden effort when he fell behind 5:7, and scored 6 points in a row to win the game 11:7. In the third game, Chen Meng led all the way by 11:8 and went to the next game, but her forward momentum came to an abrupt end since then. Wang Manyu played three consecutive rounds at 12:10, 11:9 and 11:8 and won with a total score of 4:2.

Wang Manyu said in an interview that winning the championship brought him confidence. Next, we must prepare well and go all out in the Durban World Table Tennis Championships.

Original manuscript link: http://ent.people.com.cn/n1/2023/0426/c1012-32673628.html

