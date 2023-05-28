Original title: Wang Chuqin, who advanced to the singles final of the World Table Tennis Championships for the first time, looks forward to “enjoying the stage”

After defeating Ma Long 4:1 in the “National Table Tennis Derby” on the 27th and advancing to the men’s singles final of the World Table Tennis Championships for the first time, Wang Chuqin expressed that he hopes to enjoy such a stage next.

This year’s World Table Tennis Championships Wang Chuqin participated in three individual events. Just an hour before the start of the men’s singles semi-finals, Wang Chuqin and Fan Zhendong had just helped the Chinese team regain the World Table Tennis Championships men’s doubles championship after four years.

Talking about the transition between the two games, Wang Chuqin said that he should think more calmly and switch from doubles to singles as soon as possible. Come down. The hands are very hot and don’t need to move too much, so it’s better to switch quickly.”

Wang Chuqin has the upper hand in the record against Ma Long, but he said that when he met at the World Table Tennis Championships, he would not think about past victories. good”.

Wang Chuqin said that he was prepared to lose before the game, learned from Ma Long on the court, and went all out to win every point. In his opinion, Ma Long’s entanglement ability and ability to seize opportunities are very strong. He still insisted on the tactics he used to play against Ma Long, forming a confrontation with topspin as much as possible, so as to be firm himself.

“It feels unbelievable. I really didn’t expect to beat Brother Long. When I won, it felt different from winning other games.” He said.

Regarding the finals, Wang Chuqin said that he is now very much looking forward to enjoying such a stage. He said: “In the past, I could only watch it on TV or in the auditorium, but now I can experience it personally, which is a very good thing.” (Su Bin, Xie Jiang)