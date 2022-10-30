Original title: Wang Chuqin will compete with Zhang Benzhi and Sun Yingsha and Chen Mengying in an internal duel

Beijing Daily Client | Reporter Wang Xiaoxiao

On the evening of October 29th, the WTT (World Table Tennis Professional League) ushered in three host-host internal duels. Sun Yingsha and Chen Meng defeated their teammates respectively and joined the women’s singles final. Wang Chuqin defeated the “Double Grand Slam” winner and world No. 2 Ma Long for two consecutive stops, and will face the famous Japanese player Zhang again in the men’s singles final on the evening of the 30th. Ben Chi and.

“Big Head” Ke Malone for two consecutive weeks

After several years of tempering, the 22-year-old Wang Chuqin has become more mature and stable this season. After entering the “China Season”, he is even more in excellent condition. First, he played “full attendance” in the knockout round of the Chengdu Team World Table Tennis Championships. It also rose to a career-high seventh place. After moving to Xinxiang, he successively eliminated two rising European stars in the new cycle – Qiu Dang and Moregarde, and broke into the semi-finals.

The 34-year-old Ma Long played equally stable. In the first round, he reversed World Table Tennis Championship runner-up Yochik 3-1. In the second round, he fought hard for five games and narrowly defeated Lin Yunru, the semi-finalist of the Olympic Games.

Since they are also from the Beijing team, Ma Long and Wang Chuqin are very familiar with each other. In the previous international competitions between the two, Wang Chuqin had a slight advantage with a total record of 4 wins and 2 losses and 2 wins and 1 losses this season, including a narrow victory in five games in Macau just last week.

This time, the two fought again to the tiebreaker. Wang Chuqin started with great momentum and took a 3-0 lead with a large advantage. The captain of the national table tennis team made a late attack, and achieved a go-ahead in two consecutive rounds at the end of the round, pulling back the two cities with 11 to 9, 11 to 7. In the sixth game, Wang Chuqin missed the match point and lost another game 11-13, and the two sides returned to the same starting line. In the decisive game, Wang Chuqin requested a timeout in time when his opponent was chasing points, and finally sealed the victory 11-8 after squandering two match points.

In the final, Wang Chuqin will face the world‘s fifth-ranked Japanese star Tomokazu Zhang Ben, who has previously “zeroed” the three German champions – Francesca, Bol, and Ocharov, and entered the final. The two “new generations” of similar age have played each other six times before, and Wang Chuqin has only lost one of the five duels in 2018 and 2019. But in the semi-finals of the Team World Table Tennis Championships earlier this month, he lost 1-3. “Because I just lost, this is also an opportunity for me.” Wang Chuqin said that “being yourself” is the most important thing in the final. “I will calm down and fight him as a challenger.”

“Sha Meng” Lectra teammates into the final In the women’s singles competition, Chinese players have already swept the top four. In the two internal duels on the 29th, Sun Yingsha and Chen Meng, the top two in the world, had the last laugh. See also Rivaldo: The 2018 Champions League final was a nightmare against Salah and now he will avenge Real Madrid – yqqlm Sun Yingsha, who won the Macau Championship last week, continued her good form this week and reached the semi-finals with two wins. However, her semi-final opponent, Wang Yidi, ranked fourth in the world, did not lose the same game in the previous two rounds. The two have played against each other six times in the international arena since 2019, winning three each. However, in the European series this summer, Wang Yidi defeated Sun Yingsha in two consecutive matches. In this game, Sun Yingsha led 2-1 in the first three games. In the crucial fourth game, the world number one was caught up by his opponent when he led 5-0 at the beginning. At the end of the game, she missed three more game points, but she stabilized her mentality, seized the fourth game point, and won 14-12. In the fifth game, Sun Yingsha had the advantage in the backhand attack and finally won 11 to 6. After the game, she said that because of the two-game losing streak against Wang Yidi, she had a very good mentality in this game. In another women’s singles semifinal, Chen Meng defeated Wang Manyu by the same score. Both of them were in poor form in Macau last week and were eliminated by foreign players early. In this competition, Wang Manyu came back in good shape, and in the quarter-finals, he defeated the main opponent of the national table tennis table Ito Mima by an absolute advantage, and Chen Meng was a little slow. However, this time, it was Chen Meng who took the lead, taking the lead 11-9, 11-3, 11-9. Although Wang Manyu then saved the match point and pulled one back with a score of 13-11, Chen Meng still sealed the victory with a score of 11-6 in the fifth game. This is the first time the two have not reached the tiebreaker in their three international matches this season.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: