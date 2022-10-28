Home Sports Wang Han: There are technical problems in attacking the whole court, and you must have the confidence to win at the critical moment – ​​yqqlm
Wang Han: There are technical problems in attacking the whole court, and you must have the confidence to win at the critical moment

2022-10-28 19:15

Source: China Basket Lens

Original title: Wang Han: At the critical moment when there are technical problems in attacking the audience, we must have the confidence to win

Shandong coach Wang Han Source: Xinhua News Agency

On October 28th, Beijing time, the 2022-2023 CBA regular season continued to fight fiercely. Among them, the Zhejiang men’s basketball team successfully reversed by 18 points. At the last moment, with Gary’s three-pointer, they defeated the Shandong team 108-106 and ushered in an 8-game winning streak. !

Shandong men’s basketball coach Wang Han said after the game that the team performed very well in the first three quarters, but in the fourth quarter, there was a problem in breaking the Zhejiang team’s full-court pressing, which eventually led to the regrettable loss of the game.

“In the first three quarters of this game, we did a good job on both ends of offense and defense. In the fourth quarter, after the opponent’s defense increased, we had some technical problems with pressing the whole court.” Wang Han said after the game: “But I think this game has reached such a moment, each team will have its own highs and lows, there are good times and bad times on the field, at this time, it is mainly to see everyone’s will quality and confidence to win , If there is no confidence to dare to win, then all techniques and tactics are zero.”

