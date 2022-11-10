Original title: Wang Manyu won the mixed doubles title at the 2022 National Table Tennis Championships to achieve “three consecutive championships”

China News Service, Harbin, November 10th (Reporter Wang Nina) Heilongjiang Provincial Sports Bureau announced on the 10th that on the evening of November 9th, the mixed doubles final of the 2022 National Table Tennis Championships ended at Huangshi Stadium, Hubei Province. Wang Manyu partnered with Lin Gaoyuan (Guangdong) With a 4-2 victory over top-seeded Wang Chuqin (Beijing)/Sun Yingsha (Hebei), this is also after 2019, the “Complete” combination once again won the mixed doubles championship of the National Championships. And Wang Manyu achieved the “three consecutive championships” in the mixed doubles of the National Table Tennis Championships. Among them, the partner who won the championship in 2020 is the opponent Wang Chuqin.

At the beginning of the final, the two sides did not try and the score was tight. In the first game, it was tied at 3, then at 6, and then at 10. After Wang Chuqin scored the key points, Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha won 12 to 12 10 Go to the next city first. Afterwards, the “Consummation” combination gradually got better, with two 11 to 7 overtaking the total score. In the fourth game, Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha won 11-6 and tied the total score at 2-2. After that, the “Consummation” combination did not give the opponent another chance, winning two games in a row 11-4 and 11-6, and finally won the championship with a total score of 4-2.

Wang Manyu in the game.Provided by Heilongjiang Provincial Sports Bureau

After winning the championship, the “Complete” group commented on each other’s performance. Wang Manyu praised Lin Gaoyuan for playing very stable and excellent in the game, well controlling the rhythm of the game, and taking on a lot of difficult balls; Lin Gaoyuan praised Wang Manyu for playing a lot of reversal balls in the game, which boosted morale very much.

In this tournament, Lin Gaoyuan/Wang Manyu directly entered the top 16 as No. 2 seeds, and the “Complete” combination went all the way, eliminated Ziyang (Shandong)/Wang Yidi (Liaoning), and Liu Yebo/Guo Yuhan of the Beijing team. into the final.

After the team and mixed doubles competitions of this tournament are over, Wang Manyu will make every effort to prepare for the next women’s singles event.