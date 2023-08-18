Wang Shiyue and Liu Xinyu Secure Victory at the Hailar Station of the China Figure Skating Club League

Wang Shiyue and Liu Xinyu Claim Victory at Ice Dance Championship in Hailar Station of Figure Skating Club League

Hohhot, August 16 (Xinhua) – The Hailar station of the 2023 China Figure Skating Club League came to a thrilling close on the 16th as Wang Shiyue and Liu Xinyu clinched the ice dance championship.

Wang Shiyue and Liu Xinyu, representing the Ice Sports Management Center of the Jilin Provincial Sports Bureau, showcased their remarkable skills to secure the championship title with a total score of 180.00 points. Chen Xizi and Xing Jianing from the Harbin Winter Sports Training Center secured the silver medal with 167.57 points, while Shi Shang and Wu Nan from the Beijing Winter Sports Management Center took home the bronze medal with 157.02 points.

The pair demonstrated exceptional synchronization and poise throughout the tournament, impressing both judges and spectators alike. Their stunning performance earned them well-deserved recognition as they emerged victorious in the adult ice dance group competition.

In the pair skating event, Peng Cheng and Wang Lei from the Beijing Winter Sports Management Center claimed the championship title. Zhang Jiaxuan and Huang Yihang from the Tianjin Winter and Water Sports Management Center, as well as Zhang Siyang and Yang Yongchao from the Heilongjiang Provincial Ice Training Center, secured second and third place, respectively.

The men’s single skating event witnessed a captivating battle, with David Dai ultimately capturing the championship. Zhang He and Xu Juwen showcased their extraordinary skills to secure the runner-up and third runner-up spots. Meanwhile, in the women’s single skating category, Tong Ruichen, Jin Shuxian, and An Xiangyi took the top three places.

The Hailar station marked the final stop of this season’s figure skating club league. The journey’s culmination will be witnessed at the Gu’an Skating Hall in Hebei Province from September 6 to 10, where the league’s finals will be held.

The high level of competition and outstanding performances showcased at the Hailar station have set the stage for an exhilarating conclusion to the Chinese Figure Skating Club League. Fans and followers eagerly anticipate the upcoming finals, where the nation’s top figure skaters will compete for the ultimate accolades.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

