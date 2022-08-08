Xi’an News Network News on August 8, Xi’an player Wang Wanfei easily won the high jump competition in the women’s B group of the track and field youth group of the 17th Shaanxi Provincial Games. As amazing as winning the championship easily, Wang Wanfei’s studies are also very good. She came from Gaoxin No. 1 High School with a score of 668 in the senior high school entrance examination this year!

Wang Wanfei’s performance in the competition was particularly dazzling. In the backgammon game, she pulled her opponent behind her early and finally won the championship with a score of 1.62 meters. Despite winning gold, Wang Wanfei is still not very satisfied with her performance. “Usually the best score is 1.68 meters. This time, I didn’t perform at my own level, and I feel that my state is not adjusted very well. Now I have regrets, and I have to summarize with the coach when I go back, strive for the next breakthrough, and be able to take it to a higher level next year.”

Female high jumpers generally have long legs. Wang Wanfei, who is 1.78 meters tall, has excellent physical condition and also has long legs, and her approach rhythm and passing skills are quite good. Coach Zhang Chongling praised: “This player is very good. You must finish the main class and practice the high jump in your spare time. In the first year of junior high school, you practiced with the school track and field team three times a week for one and a half hours each time. Because children are smart, good at learning, and strong in comprehension, the training time can be I saved a lot, and more focused on studying, and the results were also very good. I scored 668 in the senior high school entrance examination, and I will go to Tieyi Middle School in high school.

In the final stage of preparing for the Provincial Games, Wang Wanfei insisted on training. She usually has jumping exercises, technical exercises, and strength exercises. She has been adjusting her state throughout the summer vacation, and now she dominates the high jump arena. Wearing a gold medal and holding a mascot in her hand, Wang Wanfei was immediately surrounded by reporters after walking off the podium. The long-legged Xueba was gentle and elegant in the interview, “I followed the primary school teacher in the sixth grade to get in touch with the high jump. I began to receive systematic high jump training in the second year of junior high school, and I have been practicing for a year and a half now. The reason why I choose high jump is that I like it, and the other is that the previous competitions are all high jump, and I also think that high jump sports need to use your brain, so you don’t need to be too tired! I will strive for better grades in the future, aim to reach the first level, and go to a good university.”

