Original title: Wang Xinyu broke through the first round of the WTA Hobart Station

beijing dayNews (Reporter Li Yuanfei) Beijing time last night, Chinese female tennis player Wang Xinyu, who is currently ranked 89th in the world in singles, eliminated the wild card holder 6-4, 7-5 in the first round of the women’s singles match at the WTA250 Hobart station. The participating Australian player Olivia successfully advanced to the top 16.

Not long ago, Wang Xinyu was eliminated in the first round of women’s singles at the WTA250 Auckland station. She started from the qualifying round. Although she lost to the top seed in the qualifying round in the final round, she finally won the main match seat as a “lucky loser”. . In the match against Olivia, Wang Xinyu successfully broke serve in the third game of the first set. Although the opponent broke back in the eighth game, Wang Xinyu broke back “back to back” in the ninth game and took the lead 6-4.

In the first four games of the second set, the two sides broke serve each other. After the game was tied with 3 points, Wang Xinyu broke serve with two consecutive points after 30 draws in the seventh game. Although Olivia broke Wang Xinyu’s serve and won the game with 4 points in the tenth game, the Chinese girl immediately He broke serve in the 11th game, and finally relied on this break advantage to win the second set 7-5 and win the entire game.

Zhu Lin, who has reached the quarter-finals of women’s singles in Auckland, will usher in the first round of women’s singles in Hobart this morning Beijing time. Her opponent is the famous American Kenning who eliminated Wang Xinyu in the first round of Oakland. On the same day, in the first round of the women’s singles in the second week of the WTA500 Adelaide station, the Chinese women’s tennis star Zheng Qinwen will face the “lucky loser”, the American player Rodgers. Chinese men’s tennis “star of hope” Shang Juncheng will also welcome his first opponent, Hungarian player Marozan, in today’s Australian Open men’s singles qualifying match.