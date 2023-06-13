Wang Xinyu/Xie Shuwei won the French Open women’s doubles championship 2023-06-13 10:08:49.0 Source: Xinhua Net

Author: Xiao Yazhuo, Chen Yushan

Chinese players once again reached the top in the tennis Grand Slam! In the women’s doubles final of the 2023 French Open on the 11th, the Chinese team “Little Flower” Wang Xinyu partnered with Chinese Taipei star Hsieh Shu-wei 1:6, 7:6 (5), 6:1 after losing a set first Reversed and defeated the combination of Canadian player Fernandez and American player Townsend to win the championship.

This is only the second race that Wang Xinyu and Xie Shuwei have participated in since they partnered. The two met at the Italian Open a month ago and temporarily decided to pair doubles. The Strasbourg Open a week before the French Open was the first show of their partners, and they stopped in the second round at that time. When they came to Roland Garros, the “Straits Combination” went all the way, eliminated 5 pairs of seeded players in a row, and finally won the championship.

“Actually, I didn’t even think that I would be able to participate in the competition at the beginning, because it was in the middle of the season, and it was difficult to find a partner. It was a coincidence that we were able to match together, and then we came here to say that we would go as happily as possible. Just play the game, don’t think too much.” Xie Shuwei said.

In this final, Wang Xinyu and Xie Shuwei cooperated tacitly, giving full play to the advantages of Wang Xinyu on the bottom line and Xie Shuwei in front of the net. Especially after losing 1:6 in the first set, the two adjusted their status in time, broke their opponents in the second set, and regained the rhythm of the game. In this set, Wang Xinyu and Xie Shuwei once led 5:3, but the opponent pulled 3 games in a row to overtake the score. Facing the inevitable 12th game, Wang Xinyu and Xie Shuwei scored four goals in a row, dragging the set into a “tie-break”. In the “tie-break”, Wang Xinyu and Xie Shuwei scored winning points many times, and finally beat their opponents 7:5 to tie the big score.

“After losing the first set, Xie Shuwei told me that it’s okay to lose the game, at least we can still get a runner-up silver plate. So we just continued our style of play, and then I played more straight lines behind, attacking The effect is better.” Wang Xinyu said.

In the final set, the “Strait Combination” has fully grasped the initiative of the game and broke serve twice in the 2nd and 6th innings to take a 5:1 lead. When it came to the final serve to win the game, although the opponent saved the first match point, with Xie Shuwei’s high-pressure ball in front of the net, Wang Xinyu and Xie Shuwei won the game 6:1.

This is the first time for the 21-year-old Wang Xinyu to participate in the French Open doubles match, and it is also the first time she has tasted the taste of a Grand Slam champion. For the 37-year-old veteran Xie Shuwei, this is her fifth time to reach the top of the Grand Slam women’s doubles. double champion.