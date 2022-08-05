Original title: Wang Xiyu’s adversity broke out and turned over, eliminated Vicki and entered the quarterfinals of Washington Station

On August 5th, Beijing time, the second round of the women’s singles at the WTA250 Washington Station ended a competition. The lucky loser Wang Xiyu overcame the passivity of losing a set first and falling behind 2-4 in the second set. After 2 hours and 26 minutes of fierce battle, he finally reversed and eliminated Vicki 4-6/7-5/6-1, following the Budapest Station. After that, she reached the quarter-finals of the tour women’s singles for the second time this season. This is also the fourth time that Wang Xiyu has advanced to the tour singles quarter-finals in her career. In the game, Wang Xiyu and Vicki had double faults of 14 and 13 respectively.

After reversing and eliminating Vickić, Wang Xiyu’s instant ranking rose to a new personal high – 83rd; this is also the second time that Wang Xiyu has defeated a Top100 player this season. In the next round, Wang Xiyu will compete with the winner between Azarenka and Martinkova for a place in the semifinals. Previously, Wang Xiyu’s record in the quarter-finals of the women’s singles on the tour was 1 win and 2 losses. The best record in the singles competition on the tour was the semi-finals of the 2020 Acapulco station.