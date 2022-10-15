Original title: Wang Xiyu enters the tour semi-finals again and ranks among the Top 50

CCTV News: On October 15th, Beijing time, the 2022 WTA 250 Cluj-Napoca Station will start the women’s singles quarter-final competition. No. 7 seed and Chinese player Wang Xiyu played with a bandage on his left leg, overcoming a passive 2-5 deficit in the second set, including saving a set in the 10th game, and finally 6-1/7-6(5) in straight sets Beat world No. 75 Spanish player Parisas Diaz to reach the Tour semi-finals for the second time this year and the third time in his career. With this victory, Wang Xiyu gained 110 points and 11,000 US dollars in game bonuses, and temporarily ranked 50th in the immediate ranking.

The other semi-final will be played directly between No. 4 seed Potapova and qualifier Blinkova. After eliminating Wang Xinyu in the second round, Blinkova played 6(7)-7/6 in the quarter-finals. -1/6-3 reversed and eliminated No. 2 seed Kalinina to lock in a semi-final seat.

In addition, in the women’s doubles, Han Xinyun/Grubic missed a match point in the tiebreaker and saved two match points, but in the end they lost 2-6/6-1/11-13 to Laksimova/ Sijikova was photographed and missed the finals.