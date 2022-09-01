China News Service, September 1st. In the early morning of the 1st Beijing time, in the second round of the 2022 US Open Women’s Singles, China‘s Golden Flower Wang Xiyu reversed by 2:1 (3:6, 7:5, 7:5). Victory over the No. 3 seed Sakari in the tournament, while winning the world‘s top ten for the first time in his career, he was shortlisted for the first time in the top 32 of the Grand Slam.

Sakari is the No. 3 seed in this year’s US Open women’s singles, and she reached the semi-finals last year. In today’s game, Sakari took the lead in winning the first game, and Wang Xiyu then pulled back.

In the final set, Wang Xiyu was not at all soft when he was 1:3 behind. After tying, he broke serve at the end of the game and won the game. Sakkari became the third top-10 seed in women’s singles to be eliminated after Halep and Kasakina.

Wang Xiyu once won the US Open Junior Championship in 2018, and today she ushered in a new career breakthrough here. In the next round, Wang Xiyu will face Risk.

In another match, Zhang Shuai defeated Schmidlova 7:5, 6:1 in straight sets, reaching the top 32 of the Grand Slam for the third time this year. (Finish)

[

责编：杨帆 ]