Home Sports Wang Xiyu wins the world’s top ten for the first time in his career and enters the top 32 of the Grand Slam for the first time jqknews
Sports

Wang Xiyu wins the world’s top ten for the first time in his career and enters the top 32 of the Grand Slam for the first time jqknews

by admin
Wang Xiyu wins the world’s top ten for the first time in his career and enters the top 32 of the Grand Slam for the first time jqknews

China News Service, September 1st. In the early morning of the 1st Beijing time, in the second round of the 2022 US Open Women’s Singles, China‘s Golden Flower Wang Xiyu reversed by 2:1 (3:6, 7:5, 7:5). Victory over the No. 3 seed Sakari in the tournament, while winning the world‘s top ten for the first time in his career, he was shortlisted for the first time in the top 32 of the Grand Slam.

Sakari is the No. 3 seed in this year’s US Open women’s singles, and she reached the semi-finals last year. In today’s game, Sakari took the lead in winning the first game, and Wang Xiyu then pulled back.

In the final set, Wang Xiyu was not at all soft when he was 1:3 behind. After tying, he broke serve at the end of the game and won the game. Sakkari became the third top-10 seed in women’s singles to be eliminated after Halep and Kasakina.

Wang Xiyu once won the US Open Junior Championship in 2018, and today she ushered in a new career breakthrough here. In the next round, Wang Xiyu will face Risk.

In another match, Zhang Shuai defeated Schmidlova 7:5, 6:1 in straight sets, reaching the top 32 of the Grand Slam for the third time this year. (Finish)

[
责编：杨帆 ]

See also  Roma gets up: a penalty from Oliveira is enough, Cagliari beaten

You may also like

Juve-Spezia 2-0, goals at Vlahovic e Milik. Szczesny...

The pre-match press conference between Zhejiang and Guangzhou...

Premier League, Tottenham draws with West Ham

Premier League, Haaland hat-trick. City, Arsenal and Liverpool...

Allegri after Juve-Spezia: “For Szczesny excluding fractures”

Tolosa-Psg 0-3: goals at Neymar, Mbappé e Bernat

Lecce, Baroni: “The team mentally held up well...

The national men’s and women’s ice hockey training...

Gotti: “I’m not satisfied, you should never be...

Vigevano, Uiv and Certosa three formations that promise...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy