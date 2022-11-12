Original title: Wang Yidi won the women’s singles championship at the Table Tennis Championships

On the evening of the 11th, in the women’s singles final of the 2022 National Table Tennis Championships, Wang Yidi narrowly defeated the national team teammate Wang Manyu 4:3 to win the women’s singles championship.

This is also the second time that Wang Yidi has won the championship after the stepdaughter team championship.

In the women’s singles final, Wang Manyu and Wang Yidi staged an expert duel, and the two sides battled 3:3 in the first six rounds. In the tiebreaker, Wang Yidi started with 3:0, but Wang Manyu closely followed the score to 6:6. Subsequently, the two sides scored points one after another, but after the 8:8 draw, Wang Manyu conceded two goals in a row, and Wang Yidi got the match point and finally won 11:9 and won the championship.

“Both of us played very well in this game. I may have had better luck tonight. I posted a few lucky nets at a critical moment. The overall state is more exciting now.” Wang Yidi said in an interview after the game, hoping to be able to In the next Asian Cup games, maintain the momentum of the championship and play at your own level.

In the men’s doubles final, Lin Gaoyuan/Zhou Qihao defeated Xiang Peng/Yuan Licen 4:2 to win the championship. This is Lin Gaoyuan’s second gold medal in this championship after the mixed doubles title.

On the 12th, this tournament will usher in the last match day, and the women’s doubles and men’s singles champions will be decided. (Reporters Xu Penghang, Le Wenwan)