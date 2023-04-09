Home Sports Wang Zhelin 33+12 Melo 25+6+11 Shanghai beat Jiangsu 1-0 at home_rebound_assist_CBA
Original title: Wang Zhelin 33+12 Melo 25+6+11 Shanghai beat Jiangsu 1-0 at home

On the evening of April 9th, Beijing time, the 2022-23 season CBA playoffs started with 8 out of 12 first games. The Shanghai Jiushi men’s basketball team at home defeated the Suzhou Kendia men’s basketball team after four quarters of competition, leading 1-0 in total.

The specific scores of the four quarters are 36-29, 31-28, 28-19 and 24-19 (the Shanghai team is in front). For the Shanghai team, Wang Zhelin scored 33 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 blocks, Melo scored 4 three-pointers, 25 points, 6 rebounds and 11 assists, Ren Junwei scored 11 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals, Luo Hanchen scored 10 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists , Yan Pengfei scored 12 points and 6 rebounds. For the Jiangsu team, Blakeney had 15 points and 7 rebounds, Wu Guanxi had 12 points and 4 rebounds, Devin Williams had 11 points and 5 rebounds, Yan Shi had 11 points and 4 assists, Cui Xiaolong had 10 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists.

Blood Cloth was banned. The Jiangsu team led 7-2 in the opening game against the guest. The Shanghai team also overtook the Jiangsu team by 9 points with a 15-1 attack wave and stopped the Jiangsu team. The Jiangsu team played a wave when they were 11 points behind, and once narrowed the difference to 3 points. Wang Zhelin scored consecutively to help the Shanghai team stabilize the situation. After the first quarter, the Shanghai team led the Jiangsu team 36-29. Wang Zhelin had 11 points and 4 rebounds in the first quarter.

In the first half of the second quarter, the Shanghai team led by 10 points, and the Jiangsu team played a 14-4 attack wave to tie the score at 47. Li Chunjiang requested a timeout. Wang Zhelin and Williams had a conflict, and both were accused of being inappropriate. After that, Wang Zhelin singled Li Lutong twice in a row to complete a 2+1 attack. At the end of the first half, the Shanghai team led the Jiangsu team 67-57. Wang Zhelin had 25 points and 7 rebounds in the first two quarters.

Three minutes before the third quarter, the Shanghai team led by 17 points and stopped the Jiangsu team. But the Shanghai team fell into a foul trap, with Wang Zhelin and Luo Hanchen committing four fouls. Wu Guanxi was called for a physical foul. Before the end of the quarter, Liu Zheng hit a three-pointer and the Shanghai team led by 20+. After three quarters, the Shanghai team led the Jiangsu team 95-76.

After the start of the final quarter, Zhao led Zhou to leave the field with 6 fouls, and the Shanghai team led by 24 points. Wu Yujia was called for a physical foul and her knee was hit. Wang Zhelin scored a mid-range shot. The Shanghai team had a huge lead, and entered garbage time early in the last 4 minutes of the game. In the end, the Shanghai team defeated the Jiangsu team at home.

Shanghai men’s basketball team starting: Luo Hanchen, Ren Junwei, Melo Bryntelle, Wang Zhelin, Liu Zheng

Jiangsu men’s basketball team starts: Blakeney, Zhao Shuzhou, Wu Guanxi, Liu Zhixuan, Wu Yujia

