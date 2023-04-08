Wang Zhelin Regular Season MVP

On April 8, Beijing time, the CBA officially announced that Shanghai team player Wang Zhelin was elected as the most valuable player (MVP) of the CBA regular season. On April 3, Wang Zhelin just broke the record and scored 61 points! 61 points created a new career scoring high, and also set a new CBA single-game scoring record for active local players!

Played in 41 games this season, all started, averaging 21.8 points, 11.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks in 33.7 minutes per game, becoming one of the only two local players who averaged 20+10 per game this season (the other played 25 games Hu Jinqiu)

This is the second time that Wang Zhelin won this award in his career. In the 18-19 season, Wang Zhelin, who played for the Fujian team, was elected the CBA regular season MVP. In that season, he averaged 24.6 points, 13.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game, leading the team to the playoffs.

There are 12 candidates for the most valuable player (MVP) award in the regular season this season. Wang Zhelin finally scored 415 points, including 61 votes for the first vote (5 points), 30 votes for the second vote (3 points), and 30 votes for the third vote. (Total 1 point) 20 votes. Zhao Jiwei (Liaoning Bengang) and Wu Qian (Zhejiang Chouzhou Financial Rental) ranked second and third with 324 points and 194 points respectively.

(Tong Heng)

