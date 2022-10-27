Original title: Wang Zhelin cut 17+10 for a strong recovery and the top 5 fouls in the final quarter to beat Shen Zijie

On October 27, Beijing time, the Shanghai Men’s Basketball Team ended its five-game losing streak with a 103-99 win over the Shenzhen Men’s Basketball Team in the eighth round of the CBA regular season. In this game, Wang Zhelin and Shen Zijie, two national players, had a fierce confrontation in the game. In the end, Wang Zhelin, who scored 17 points and 10 rebounds, beat Shen Zijie, who had 10 points and 9 rebounds, and had the last laugh in terms of statistics and results.

In the last round of the loss to the Shandong men’s basketball team, Shanghai center Wang Zhelin made 2 of 7 shots in 23 minutes, scoring only 4 points, setting a new season low. Today, facing Shen Zijie, who is also in poor condition, the two national players will start from the top There was a fierce competition for the festival: in the first minute of the game, Shen Zijie received a long pass from his teammate and hit a layup; when he turned around, Wang Zhelin immediately attacked the basket with the ball. Facing Shen Zijie’s successful layup, he responded with color and opened up a duel between the two. the prologue.

Later in the game, the Shanghai Men’s Basketball Team succeeded many times. Wang Zhelin was active on the offensive end. He first made a breakthrough with the ball and caused Shen Zijie to block a foul, and then hit a high jumper. Five minutes into the first quarter, Wang Zhelin used a fake move to sway Shen Zijie to the inside line from the three-point line, followed by a wonderful footstep to avoid Booker’s layup. This action similar to Olajuwon also won the bench. Teammates gave a standing ovation.

Halfway through the season, Shen Zijie bumped into Wang Zhelin and fell out of balance while fighting for a rebound. Without Shen Zijie’s defense, Wang Zhelin played more easily. He quickly faced Sullinger and hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to stop the Shenzhen men’s basketball team. After another breakthrough by Sallinger, Wang Zhelin has scored 11 points in the first quarter, and the Shanghai Men’s Basketball Team, which is on the offensive, also scored an advantage of 19 points in the first quarter.

Shen Zijie made a comeback at the start of the second quarter, and soon tried to dunk and was fouled by his opponent. After that, he faced Yan Pengfei and hit a hook to help the Shenzhen team compete with Shanghai. After Wang Zhelin reappeared, Yan Pengfei made a dunk, but he did not continue his previous fiery state in this quarter and did not score the whole quarter. At the end of the first half, Wang Zhelin scored 11 points and 4 rebounds, suppressing Shen Zijie who scored 5 points and 2 rebounds in performance.

Facing a 30-point deficit, the Shenzhen men’s basketball team fought back hard in the second half. Shen Zijie rushed to the basket at the start of the third quarter to try to catch a dunk. Wang Zhelin, who was out of position, could only use a foul to send the former two free throws and one hit. Since then, Shen Zijie has successfully defended against the Shanghai Men’s Basketball Team’s strong attacks on the inside, and rushed to the basket in the third and a half minutes of the quarter, dunking Booker’s missed three-pointer into the basket! Facing the counterattack of the Shenzhen men’s basketball team, Wang Zhelin grabbed the offensive rebound and pushed Shen Zijie to the basket, but when he turned around, Shen Zijie immediately chased after the layup in the counterattack. In the fierce competition, the Shenzhen men’s basketball team made a 33-12 offensive in the single quarter, and narrowed the difference to 10 points after the third quarter.

The Shenzhen men's basketball team with soaring morale once chased the score to 78-83 at the beginning of the final quarter. At the critical moment, Wang Zhelin topped Zhou Peng's strong attack and then assisted Yan Pengfei to score a dunk. And after Shenzhen narrowed the difference to 2 points, it was Wang Zhelin who made a strong attack to stabilize the situation. After a fierce confrontation, Shanghai finally ended the five-game losing streak by beating Shenzhen 103-99. Wang Zhelin scored 17 points and 10 rebounds, beating Shen Zijie who had 10 points, 9 rebounds and 3 blocks. (legend)





