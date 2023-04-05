Original title: Wang Zhelin scored a new career high of 61 points in the final match against Beijing Enterprises with 49 points

On April 5th, Beijing time, the final round of the 2022-23 CBA regular season began. Shanghai Jiushi played against Beijing Beikong at home. Wang Zhelin scored a career-high 61 points, which is also the second highest score by a local player in a single game in the history of the CBA league, second only to Sun Jun’s 70 points. The Shanghai team led by 40 points in three quarters, and the game lost suspense early. In the end, the Shanghai team defeated Beijing Enterprises 149-100 at home.

The scores in a single quarter are 32-23, 37-23, 41-22, 39-32 (the Shanghai team is in front). Shanghai team Wang Zhelin scored a career-high 61 points while contributing 14 rebounds, Bledsoe 19 points and 17 assists. Gordon scored 21 points for the North Control team, and Liao Sanning had 15 points and 7 rebounds.

In the first quarter, both Zou Yuchen and Wang Zhelin played well, and the two sides drew 8 at the beginning. Ren Junwei fouled the well-formed Zou Yuchen and was called a violation. Bledsoe scored consecutive shots from inside and outside, and the Shanghai team led 19-10. Wang Zhelin continued to show the advantage of the basket, and the Shanghai team used the converted points continuously to end the first quarter with a 32-23 lead. In the second quarter, Cheng Wangfan responded with 3 points from the outside line, and Shanghai stopped the opponent 41-25. Beijing Enterprises once chased to 41-52 by Gordon’s outstanding performance of internal and external shots. O’Briant responded with 3 points. Wang Zhelin continued his excellent performance. The Shanghai team ended the half with a 69-46 lead.

In the third quarter, Wang Zhelin scored 9 points in a row to help the Shanghai team lead the opponent by more than 30 points 78-46. Bledsoe scored consecutively. The Shanghai team led by 40 points after a few rounds. O’Bryant also scored after he came on the court. The Shanghai team ended the third quarter with a 110-68 lead. There is no suspense about the outcome of the last quarter of the game. Bledsoe and Ma Yong were both expelled from the conflict. Wang Zhelin set a new career scoring high. The Shanghai team finally defeated Beijing Enterprises 149-100.

Shanghai team starters: Wang Zhelin, Ren Junwei, Bledsoe, Liu Zheng, Liu Zhengqing

North Control team starters: Sun Tonglin, Zou Yuchen, Liao Sanning, Alan, Zhang FanReturn to Sohu to see more

Editor: