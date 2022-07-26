Want your kid to be a slam dunk? Go here and try it

Hunan’s only professional basketball club training camp starts registration

Hunan professional basketball captain Sha Yongsheng helped Changsha U18 prepare for the Provincial Games training. In the end, Changsha Yongsheng won the game 85:45.

Huasheng Online, July 25th. Want to join a professional team? Hunan’s only professional basketball club’s training and selection camp has started registration. On the evening of July 24, Hunan Changsha Yongsheng Basketball Club (hereinafter referred to as “Changsha Yongsheng”) and the Changsha Youth Men’s Basketball Team’s teaching and training game were held at the Dongerjian Sports Training Base in Tongshenghu Villa, Yuhua District. At the scene, Changsha Yongsheng’s first youth training camp, the U-series echelon training selection camp, officially started registration, and the first phase will be officially opened on August 5th.

Changsha Yongsheng Men’s Basketball Team is the only professional basketball club in Hunan and the representative of the Hunan Basketball Army. It won the national runner-up in the NBL League in 2018. The Changsha Youth Men’s Basketball Team is jointly composed of Changsha No. 1 Middle School, Provincial Geology Middle School, and Mingde Middle School. It will soon be the U18 Men’s Basketball Team in Changsha City, representing the highest level of Changsha youth basketball. Games. The confrontation between Changsha Yongsheng and the Changsha Youth Basketball Team is not only a warm-up training, but also an actual combat training for the Changsha Youth Men’s Basketball Team to go to the 14th Hunan Provincial Games.

As a military training before the expedition to the Provincial Games, both sides attach great importance to the competition. Changsha Yongsheng head coach Lu Gang was in charge and sent Deng Yuxin, Jiang Junqi, Wen Shengjie and other main players to play; the Changsha youth basketball team sent Yang Qisong, Li Boxuan, Liu Xiang and other potential stars due to Qingji as the head coach. In the end, Changsha Yongsheng won the game with 85:45.

This is a rare experience opportunity. Yu Qingji invited the members of the expert group to observe the players’ physical condition, adaptability and ability on the spot, and then will formulate more targeted tactics to sharpen and improve the team.

The purpose of this teaching training competition is to conduct pre-match training for the Changsha Youth Men’s Basketball Team, who is about to go to the 14th National Games of the province. Changsha Yongsheng’s head coach Lu Gang said that against professional players, the participating youth teams can be mentally and physically trained and improved to adapt to high-level provincial games, and the training competition can also help Changsha Yongsheng select and improve Discover the opportunities offered by future stars.

■All media reporter Ye Zhu

Talent selection

The training and selection camp is recruiting new students, and the camp will officially open on August 5

Between the games, Changsha Sports Training Competition Management Center awarded Changsha Yongsheng and Dongerjian Sports Training Base a plaque for Hunan Changsha Yongsheng Basketball Club Youth Training Camp and Dongerjian Training Base.

This is the first youth training camp of Changsha Yongsheng, and it also marks the official opening of the Hunan Changsha Yongsheng U-series echelon training selection camp (the first phase), and the guidance of China’s top basketball coach Zhang Yongjun has become the training selection camp (the first phase) head coach. A reporter from Sanxiang Metropolis Daily learned that the training selection camp (Phase 1) recruited 30 people aged 13 to 19 (13-15 years old/group, 16-19 years old/group, 15 people/group), who love basketball and have a certain Excellent men’s basketball players with basketball foundation officially opened the camp on August 5th.

“I hope that by holding training camps, more people will pay attention to Hunan basketball, so that people who like basketball can get more professional training and exercise.” Luo Yongbiao, general manager of Hunan Changsha Yongsheng Basketball Club, said, “At the same time, I hope that through organizing competitions, holding The youth training camp will discover and reserve more outstanding talents and make greater contributions to the development of Hunan basketball.”