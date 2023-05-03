Home » War? I can’t help but notice it, admits the Ukrainian giant. He wants to become the first champion
Sports

War? I can’t help but notice it, admits the Ukrainian giant. He wants to become the first champion

by admin

Many were afraid of him and gave up the match, others got injured for a change. The Ukrainian fighter training in the Czech Republic, Yevgeny Orlov, nevertheless received a rival for the title battle of the I Am Fighter organization, which will take place on May 6 at the tournament in Říčany. The thirty-four-year-old heavyweight is trying to put the war in his native country at least partially out of his mind before one of the peaks of his career. Of course, it is difficult. “I can’t ignore it, but I don’t want to mix this fact with sports and my sports career,” explains Orlov, who caged the Turkish “cut” Bugrahan Karakas as company.

See also  Tardelli says Juventus favorite: "Locatelli play 100%. Ronaldo unhappy? Go away"

You may also like

2023 USFL odds Week 4: Betting lines, spreads

Football: Messi’s suspension as the beginning of the...

Historical! Tickets for the women’s FA Cup final...

Dirty, du grip et ça repart !

Between Messi and PSG, “a minor problem transformed...

Davis puts in master stats as Lakers beat...

Nikita Mazepin: Russian driver begins High Court bid...

Sam Allardyce: Leeds boss says he is ‘up...

Alcaraz after beating Khachanov in the Madrid semifinals

Emma Raducanu out of French Open and Wimbledon...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy