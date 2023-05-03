War? I can’t help but notice it, admits the Ukrainian giant. He wants to become the first champion

Many were afraid of him and gave up the match, others got injured for a change. The Ukrainian fighter training in the Czech Republic, Yevgeny Orlov, nevertheless received a rival for the title battle of the I Am Fighter organization, which will take place on May 6 at the tournament in Říčany. The thirty-four-year-old heavyweight is trying to put the war in his native country at least partially out of his mind before one of the peaks of his career. Of course, it is difficult. “I can’t ignore it, but I don’t want to mix this fact with sports and my sports career,” explains Orlov, who caged the Turkish “cut” Bugrahan Karakas as company.

